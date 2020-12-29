Stevenson's late free throws help Fort Zumwalt North complete comeback at Troy

TROY, Mo. — Drake Stevenson had a rather uneasy feeling Tuesday as he stepped to the free- throw line in a tie game that was down to its last few seconds.
“I was pretty nervous,” the Fort Zumwalt North senior forward said. “I knew we battled back the whole second half, so I knew our team deserved it and I wanted to put in one at least.”
Stevenson shook off early foul trouble to complete a stellar second half by knocking down both free throws with 3.3 seconds left and the Panthers held on for a come-from-behind 52-50 win over Troy in a Lafayette Tournament round-robin boys basketball game at Troy Buchanan High School.
“Drake is such a key part of our team. When he's not in there, we don't look the same,” North coach Michael Uffmann said. “His motor is so high. He's just all over the place and he's able to make plays in so many different ways on and off the ball. He's a difference maker for us.”
K.J. Lee scored 18 points to lead the Panthers (6-1) to their fourth consecutive win. Stevenson had 14 of his 16 points in the second half after struggling in the first half to the tune of two points and three personal fouls.
“I knew I needed to step up and be smarter on the defensive side and not foul as much,” Stevenson said. “My biggest problem this year and last year is fouls. I'm just so aggressive. I just want that ball all the time. That's all on me. Coach Uffmann and Coach (Shane) Gentry always tell me to lay back and be smart, but my head gets into it and I want it.”
Troy (4-3) has dropped four successive games to the Panthers and six of the last seven in the series. The Trojans led for a majority of the 32-minute contest but couldn't quite find a way to close it out.
“It's so early in the season and those are the types of situations we need to be put in,” Troy coach Tim Gilmore said. “Getting put in that type of situation is only going to help us for districts. We talked in the locker room that we need to grow from this and learn from this because if you want to win a district championship you're going to be put in the same situations.”
Stevenson's game-winning free throws were a direct result of his effort on the defensive end. Troy had an inbounds play with 6.2 seconds left, but Stevenson leaped high in the air to tip the pass and eventually came away with the loose ball and was fouled.
“They were in the driver's seat and they run their stuff so good,” Uffmann said. “We told the guys we have to dictate what they do and apply a ton of ball pressure, and that's what Drake does. We say let's make winning plays, and that's what he does. He made a winning play defensively and was able to get a foul called.”
The clutch final play came after Connor Turnbull had tied the game on an authoritative dunk with 26 seconds left to play.
The wild fourth quarter featured five ties and five lead changes. Troy's Nathan Ryan had a big final quarter with eight points to match the eight he scored in the second quarter. Ryan, who led the Trojans with 18 points, scored on a putback with 1 minute and 13 seconds remaining to give Troy its final lead of the game.
Troy had separate runs of eight and seven points, respectively, to take a 17-7 lead after one quarter.
“I was proud of how our kids came out,” Gilmore said. “I thought we did a fantastic job of coming out and setting that tone early. We held them to seven in the first quarter, which is key for us. We rely on our defense so much and our pressure.”
A 3-pointer by Tyler Edwards 1:40 into the second quarter represented the first North points by someone other than Lee. Another six-point surge by the Trojans gave them their biggest lead to that point at 23-11.
A loose ball popped to Lee at the head of the key and he drained a 3-pointer from there with three seconds left before halftime to draw the Panthers to within 27-20.
“Going in down 10 compared to down seven may not seem like a lot, but it is. It was a momentum swing and helped us get back into it,” Uffmann said. “They dictated everything in the first half. They controlled what we did on offense and they controlled what they wanted to do on offense. And that was kind of our talk at halftime. We kind of got punched in the mouth there and we needed to set the tempo going into the second half.”
North chipped away the lead in the third quarter and finally caught Troy at 31 apiece on two free throws by Lee with 2:04 left. After the teams traded buckets, Griffin St. Pierre sank a 3-pointer with just over a minute left to give the Trojans a 36-33 lead after three quarters. St. Pierre finished with 14 points on a 21.2 per game average coming in.