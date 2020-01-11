Steward hits 40 as Whitney Young edges CBC in Highland Shootout finale

“We were a little bit disappointed in our efforts on defense and offense so we came with a different beat,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “We didn’t finish for 32 minutes (tonight).”

Whitney Young (9-6) was down but never out. The Dolphins have found themselves behind the 8-ball throughout the winter. They managed to dig their way out when it mattered in the end Saturday night.

“We’ve had harder games than these, being down and losing close games,” Steward said. “We’re used to these games. We were able to pull it out and play hard the entire game.”

Love led the Cadets with 19 points. He hit on 9 of 22 field goals and had four assists. Sophomore swingman Larry Hughes Jr. scored 16 points after he was scoreless Friday night against De Smet while battling foul trouble. Hughes hit 4 of 7 3-pointers and grabbed three rebounds.

Junior forward Chevalier Brenson had 12 points and six rebounds. Sophomore point guard Robert Martin had four points and five assists.

CBC had its chances to win or tie at the end. CBC called timeout and ran a play for Hughes, but his 3-pointer was blocked out of play by senior forward Nije Sangolay with 8 seconds to play. Love got the ball on the ensuing inbounds, but his drive to the basket didn’t fall.