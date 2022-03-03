Stovall shines as Vashon beats Soldan for seventh consecutive district title

Dierre Hill Jr. wanted to put the icing on the cake.

Cameron Stovall was there to clean it up.

A freshman guard for the Vashon boys basketball team, Hill went in for a breakaway dunk late in regulation only to have the rim kick his shot back at him.

A junior forward, Stovall grabbed the miss and immediately scored to put the finishing touch on a 62-44 victory over Soldan in the Class 4 District 5 championship game Thursday at Soldan High.

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Vashon (23-4) won its seventh consecutive district championship and its 36th in school history, according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association online record book.

Vashon will play either MICDS or John Burroughs in a sectional game at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest – Cedar Hill.

Vashon coach Tony Irons never has lost a district title game since he took over the program prior to the 2015-16 season. Despite the Wolverines' outrageous success in his tenure, this district crown felt unique.

“This one feels like the first one,” Irons said. “With this group, we have four freshmen on the team who have never experienced anything like this.”

The reigning Class 4 champions, the Wolverines have several players that were along for the ride to the state title last season, but their roles have significantly grown this time around.

Stovall chief among them. The 6-foot-6 jumping jack was dynamic for Vashon as he scored a game-high 22 points, hauled in seven rebounds, blocked three shots, and had one assist and a steal.

“Last year, we had great players and they got us a state championship,” Stovall said. “This year, we only have us. We only have ourselves and how hard we’re working.”

Stovall was strong all game, but especially in the first half when junior guard Jayden Nicholson was saddled with fouls. He picked up his second not quite four minutes into the first quarter and was tagged for his third with 5 minutes and 11 seconds to play in the second. The Wolverines' most consistent scorer much of the season, Nicholson had to sit and that meant someone else had to step into that playmaker role and Stovall delivered.

“Jayden is a great player,” Stovall said. “It was big shoes to fill.”

Vashon led 36-22 at halftime. Junior forward Kennard “Moomoo” Davis Jr. dominated the game in all phases as he took a turn defending Soldan standout guard Steven Bonner, had two spectacular blocks, made four steals, handed out four assists, hauled in seven rebounds and scored nine points.

Freshman guard Trey Williams Jr. scored 12 points and had three assists. Nicholson finished with nine points, four rebounds and three blocks of his own.

The Wolverines were cruising along in the third quarter and took a 46-28 lead into the fourth.

But Soldan (18-8) had one last run in it. The Tigers forced the Wolverines into some sloppy turnovers and converted on the other end. Bonner got hot as he scored 12 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter. He scored a tough layup and drew a blocking foul on Hill that cut the lead to 50-44 with 2:43 remaining in the game. He missed the ensuing free throw, and the Tigers wouldn’t score again.

Vashon closed out the game with a 12-0 run to seal up the win.

“We don’t have as many guys as they do. I had to rest a few people for a couple of minutes,” Soldan interim coach Dwayne Polk said. “So when the game looked out of hand I just gave them a little rest. I’ve seen stranger things. We couldn’t climb that hill, we let them get out too far ahead.”

Soldan senior guard Donovan Wallace scored 11 points and had six rebounds. Junior guard Joshua Bishop had eight points and six rebounds.

“We didn’t have it tonight,” Polk said.

Irons thought his team could learn some valuable lessons from Soldan’s rally.

“When you’re playing a team on your home court, momentum is almost like a sixth player for them,” Irons said. “They got the momentum and you could see a completely different team in their eyes. We were able to weather the storm.”

Added Stovall, “We started thinking we had the win and we didn’t have the win. They had the mentality that they wanted to come back. We should have kept our foot on the gas the whole game.”

