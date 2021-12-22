Straughter’s free throw lifts Chaminade to one-point win over Cardinal Ritter

CREVE COEUR – Nate Straughter made a free throw and then hoped.
The Chaminade High senior received the outcome he desired Wednesday when Cardinal Ritter senior Braxton Stacker’s shot caromed off the rim ahead of the final horn as the Red Devils earned a hard-fought 64-63 victory.
“I should have made two (free throws), but I’m happy with the win,” said Straughter, whose free throw with 9.7 seconds remaining gave Chaminade (5-2) its winning margin. “This is big coming off a hard loss to SLUH (on Tuesday). Coming back and being able to push through this did a lot for us.”
Straughter finished with a game- and season-high 23 points and made four of the Red Devils’ 11 3-pointers. Junior B.J. Ward finished with 15 points and three 3s. Stacker had 15 points to lead Ritter (5-5), while senior Jordan Nichols had 11 points and senior Robert Lewis had 10.
Trailing by one, Ritter called timeout with 6.2 seconds to play. After the break, Stacker inbounded the ball, got it right back and drove to the right baseline, but his 10-footer was off the mark and there was no possibility for a putback after the teams fought for possession on the right side of the lane.
“I was playing help (defense) in case Braxton threw it down to Rob Lewis,” Straughter said. “When Braxton got past Nilavan (Jotham Daniels), my brother, Walt, stepped up and got a hand up. I just had to box Lewis out.”
Stacker was the obvious option for Ritter. With the Lions trailing 63-60, it was Stacker’s three-point play with 24.5 seconds left that knotted the game at 63.
Ritter senior Kristian Davis then fouled Nate Straughter while both went for a rebound of a missed shot by Jotham Daniels. Straughter, shooting his first free throw of the game, missed. But he connected on his second attempt.
“Cardinal Ritter is good,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “They’re well-coached and you’ve got to be prepared for a battle. I’m proud of our guys for bouncing back, having a short-term memory and coming in ready to fight. They played hard for each other, they made plays for each other. Hopefully, this is something we can build on, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”
Bennett said the keys on Ritter’s final possession were to make sure the Red Devils played sound defense without fouling.
“You want to contest and get as close as you can, and we did that,” Bennett said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the rebound, but they didn’t, either. I didn’t hear the horn. I saw zero-zero (on the clock), looked at the refs and they were running out. I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, we’re good.’”
Chaminade led 31-22 in the second quarter, but Ritter rallied to within 35-34 at halftime. No more than four points separated the teams in the second half.
The Lions had a 60-56 lead with 4:56 to play in the game, but a 7-0 run by Chaminade put the Red Devils 63-60. Straughter had six of the points, two coming on a goaltending call against Ritter and two more on a putback of a missed shot by Ward.
“I feel like we just got kind of outworked down the stretch a little bit,” Lions coach Ryan Johnson said. “They wanted it more than we did. We had some missed assignments that allowed them to get comfortable in their gym. That’s what happens.”
Johnson was happy with the execution on Ritter’s final play.
“It’s a make-or-miss kind of game,” he said. “That time, he didn’t make it. He got a good look. I’ve seen him make that shot a thousand times. We got a hand on (the rebound), but weren’t able to get control of it and get another shot up. That’s just kind of how it goes.”