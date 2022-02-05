Straughter stays in a groove as Chaminade knocks off Mascoutah

O’FALLON, Ill. — Walt Straughter spent last Saturday in quarantine.

So did five of his teammates.

A senior guard for the Chaminade basketball team, Straughter and his fellow Red Devils were unavailable when they beat Chicago Fenwick at the Vashon Winter Classic.

A week later everyone was back in the lineup as Chaminade rallied from a halftime deficit for a 75-58 win over Mascoutah in the first game of the O’Fallon Shootout at the Panther Dome on the campus of O’Fallon Township High.

The No. 1 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Chaminade (14-4) has won five in a row and eight of its last nine.

Straughter scored a team-high 21 points on his way to earning most valuable player honors. Despite averaging just more than seven points per game, it’s the second consecutive game Straughter has broken 20 points. He had a career-best 32 against Confluence at home Tuesday in the Red Devils' first game back with a full roster.

“It’s been really just me in a groove,” Straughter said. “I had a wrist injury and then the COVID stuff. Just getting back and having fun playing the game motivated me to go out and just hoop.”

Chaminade finished fast but started slow. Junior point guard BJ Ward was tagged with two fouls in the first quarter. The engine that makes the Red Devils go, Ward had to spend much of the first half on the bench. With its catalyst riding the pine, Chaminade wasn’t forcing the fast-paced tempo it prefers.

Mascoutah took full advantage.

The Indians led 19-12 after the first quarter and went into halftime with a 38-32 lead. Senior forward Jack Seibert had a strong half as he went to work in the post and scored 13 of 21 points before the break.

“Jack had a great game. He was phenomenal,” Mascoutah coach Cole Schomaker said.

Mascoutah (18-6) got a taste of what was coming near the end of the first half as Chaminade senior guard Nivalan Jotham-Daniels knocked down the Red Devils first 3-pointer of the game with 1 minute and 21 seconds to go in the half.

Chaminade started the third quarter with a 7-0 run as Ward scored five points including his first long-range bucket. The Red Devils extended their defense, turned up the pressure and pushed the pace.

“We turned up the intensity on defense, got in the passing lanes and were able to get good shots,” Straughter said.

Those shots fell. The Red Devils hit four 3s in the quarter, Jotham-Daniels dropped in layups and Straughter had a run out dunk as Chaminade scored 30 points in the period.

“Walt is a guy that will do whatever it takes to win a ball game,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “Today he was attacking under control. Once he saw the ball go in on a couple easy layups, then when he got some 3-point opportunities he had some confidence and he was knocking those in, too.”

Jotham-Daniels finished with 16 points and five assists. Ward had 11 points, six assists and three rebounds. Nate Straughter, Walt’s brother, had eight points, three rebounds and two steals.

Walt Straughter also had two assists, two steals and two rebounds while knocking down 9-of-12 shots from the field.

“They’re very good and they run great stuff,” Schomaker said. “The thing about Chaminade is they’re so unselfish. They always make the right basketball play and they can shoot it one through five.”

Mascoutah senior swingman Justin King had 13 points. Junior point guard Darien Singelton had 15 points, six rebounds and was hounded defensively into five turnovers. The first few minutes of the third quarter proved to have a huge impact on how the rest of the game played out.

“They turned the heat up a little bit in the first three minutes we lost the game,” Schomaker said. “We turned the ball over, lazy passes, not getting in the passing lanes. I’m proud of my guys. They played their tails off.”

