Straughter's free throw lifts Chaminade to one-point win over Cardinal Ritter

Stacker was the obvious option for Ritter. With the Lions trailing 63-60, it was Stacker’s three-point play with 24.5 seconds left that knotted the game at 63.

Ritter senior Kristian Davis then fouled Nate Straughter while both went for a rebound of a missed shot by Jotham Daniels. Straughter, shooting his first free throw of the game, missed. But he connected on his second attempt.

“Cardinal Ritter is good,” Chaminade coach Frank Bennett said. “They’re well-coached and you’ve got to be prepared for a battle. I’m proud of our guys for bouncing back, having a short-term memory and coming in ready to fight. They played hard for each other, they made plays for each other. Hopefully, this is something we can build on, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Bennett said the keys on Ritter’s final possession were to make sure the Red Devils played sound defense without fouling.

“You want to contest and get as close as you can, and we did that,” Bennett said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the rebound, but they didn’t, either. I didn’t hear the horn. I saw zero-zero (on the clock), looked at the refs and they were running out. I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, we’re good.’”