Strong defensive effort lifts St. Dominic to third holiday tourney title in four years

O'FALLON, Mo. — Luke Vanourney was drenched in sweat.

The 6-foot-6 St. Dominic senior center and his teammates had just gone through the ringer in a St. Dominic Christmas Tournament championship game scrum against Fort Zumwalt South, and they came out the other side with a hard-fought 42-30 win Thursday night at Fallon Family Center.

“It definitely was a battle,” Vanourney said. “You never know what's going to happen, especially when the ball comes flying off the backboard. All I was thinking about was getting a board and then playing hard. Everybody was just into it. Everybody was flying around and getting steals and making everybody else more excited.”

Vanourney scored just four points, but his impact was felt on the defensive side of the ball and by the numerous rebounds he hauled in, especially in the second half.

“That's the best half of basketball I've seen him play in four years here,” Crusaders coach Kevin Roberts said. “He was a monster defensively and he got every rebound that came his way. And then he made his last two free throws there, which were big for us.”

The title is the fourth overall for St. Dominic (7-3) in the tournament's 29-year history and its third in the last four years. In the Crusaders' fourth successive title game appearance, they avenged a loss to the Bulldogs from last year's final.

“It definitely feels nice because they're one of our pretty big rivals,” Vanourney said. “We've got something going right now, so hopefully we can keep it going. We had a few rough games, but I think this will get our chemistry going and everybody will just be playing a lot better right now.”

Zumwalt South (7-3), which knocked off Francis Howell Central and Sikeston to reach the final, was thwarted in its effort for its record ninth St. Dominic tournament title.

The 30 points scored by the Bulldogs was their second-lowest output of the season after a 24-point showing in a 24-15 win over Eureka on Dec. 14.

“Yeah, it was similar to a couple other games we've had,” South coach Bill Friedel said. “St. Dominic outplayed us. We played pretty good defense and held a good team to 42. But we didn't see the floor well on offense, made too many turnovers and didn't make shots when we had them.”

South outscored St. Dominic 10-1 over the first 5 minutes and 46 seconds of the second quarter to take an 18-9 lead. The Crusaders finally got their first field goal of the quarter on a 3-pointer by Trevor North with 44 seconds remaining that cut it to 18-14 at the half.

St. Dominic combined those five points to end the first half with the first 10 of the second half to cobble together a 15-0 run overall that turned a nine-point deficit into a six-point lead.

“We told them at halftime that we were getting good looks and they were going to fall,” Roberts said. “We're too good of shooters for us not to make shots.”

The Bulldogs got their one and only basket of the third quarter on a Blake Struemph triple with 1:28 to go. Struemph, South's leading scorer, was held right at his season scoring average of 13 points.

“We wanted to make it a long night for him and that's what we did,” Roberts said. “That's probably the best quarter of defense we've played.”

The Bulldogs were still within striking distance, down three inside the first minute of the fourth quarter, but the Crusaders held a 16-7 advantage the rest of the way to pull away for the win.

“We'll look at it and see if we can get better,” Friedel said. “That's all I can do.”

Dogged by poor free-throw shooting through the game's first 30 minutes — 33% on 5 of 15 from the line — St. Dominic righted that ship in the final two minutes by making 9 of 10 freebies. Jack Roppa was a perfect 4 for 4 from the charity stripe in the final 120 seconds, while North went 3 for 4.

North finished with a team-best 13 points, while Roppa joined him in double figures with 10 points.

“We gave the ball to Jack and Trevor and those two guys consistently make free throws for us,” Roberts said. “We knew if we could get the ball in their hands, we'd be fine.”

Vanourney missed his first three free throws of the game, but he bounced back to sink two big ones with two minutes remaining to stretch a close lead out to six.

“I'm not the best free throw shooter, so making those two was pretty nice,” he said.

In the end, the huge effort on the defensive end and the glass, the big free throws at the end and just enough offense were the perfect recipe for a successful outcome for the Crusaders.

“Our defense is what we hang our hat on. That's what we work most on in practice every day. We didn't make shots, but even if you don't make shots, you're always going to be at an advantage if you guard,” Roberts said. “That was a heck of a field with Zumwalt South, Sikeston and Timberland in the semifinals. We're very proud of what the boys accomplished.”

St. Dominic Tournament, championship: St. Dominic 42, Fort Zumwalt South 30