Suburban Blue all-conference

Suburban, Blue division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:
Player of the year: F Jalen Hampton, jr., University City
Coach of the year: Kelvin Lee, University City
FIRST TEAM
G Keashon Petty, jr., Parkway North
F Omarion Henry, jr., Normandy
G Tyler Walker, sr., Clayton
G Myles Richardson, jr., Fox
F Brandon Ming, jr., University City
G Owen Miller, sr., Seckman
G Larry Abbey, so., University City
SECOND TEAM
G Rohan Tripathy, sr., Clayton
G Trey Davis, jr., Northwest
G Kaleb Recht, sr., Affton
F Adebayo Popoola, so., Parkway North
F Isaac Hogg, sr., Seckman