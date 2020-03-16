Suburban Blue all-conference
Suburban, Blue division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:

Player of the year: F Jalen Hampton, jr., University City

Coach of the year: Kelvin Lee, University City

FIRST TEAM

G  Keashon Petty, jr., Parkway North

F Omarion Henry, jr., Normandy

G Tyler Walker, sr., Clayton

G Myles Richardson, jr., Fox

F Brandon Ming, jr., University City

G Owen Miller, sr., Seckman

G Larry Abbey, so., University City

SECOND TEAM

G  Rohan Tripathy, sr., Clayton

G Trey Davis, jr., Northwest

G Kaleb Recht, sr., Affton

F Adebayo Popoola, so., Parkway North

F Isaac Hogg, sr., Seckman

