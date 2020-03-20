Suburban Green all-conference

Suburban, Green division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:
Player of the year: Davion Bradford, senior, Mehlville
Coach of the year: Andy Guethle, Mehlville
FIRST TEAM
G Jordan Gilmore, sr., Hazelwood East
F Joe Beardsley, sr., Oakville
G Jacques Thomas, sr., Summit
F Darius Cooper, sr., Hazelwood West
G Lamontay Daughtery, sr., Mehlville
SECOND TEAM
G Dylan Branson, sr., Mehlville
G Cavoll Love, soph., Riverview Gardens
G James Whitman, sr., Oakville
G Darnay McDonald, jr., Riverview Gardens
G King Waller, sr., Mehlville