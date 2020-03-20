Suburban Green all-conference
0 comments

Suburban Green all-conference

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

Suburban, Green division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:

Player of the year: Davion Bradford, senior, Mehlville

Coach of the year: Andy Guethle, Mehlville

FIRST TEAM

G Jordan Gilmore, sr., Hazelwood East

F Joe Beardsley, sr., Oakville

G Jacques Thomas, sr., Summit

F Darius Cooper, sr., Hazelwood West

G Lamontay Daughtery, sr., Mehlville

SECOND TEAM

G Dylan Branson, sr., Mehlville

G Cavoll Love, soph., Riverview Gardens

G James Whitman, sr., Oakville

G Darnay McDonald, jr., Riverview Gardens

G King Waller, sr., Mehlville

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports