Suburban Yellow all-conference

Suburban, Yellow division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:
Player of the year: G Jacobie Banks, sr., Webster Groves
Coaches of the year
Justin Mathes, Webster Groves
Brendan Gilmore, Hazelwood Central
FIRST TEAM
G Matt Enright, so., Webster Groves
F Jonathan Dunn, jr., Hazelwood Central
F Owen Marsh, jr., Marquette
G DeMarion Shanklin, jr., Jennings
C Isaiah Esker, sr., Parkway South
SECOND TEAM
G Ryan Campbell, sr., Lafayette
G/F Jayden Nicholson, fr., Hazelwood Central
G David Roberts, sr., Hazelwood Central
F Karl Moore, jr., Jennings
G Brendan Harter, jr., Marquette