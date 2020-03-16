Suburban Yellow all-conference
Suburban Yellow all-conference

Suburban, Yellow division, 2020 boys basketball all-conference:

Player of the year: G Jacobie Banks, sr., Webster Groves

Coaches of the year

Justin Mathes, Webster Groves

Brendan Gilmore, Hazelwood Central

FIRST TEAM

G Matt Enright, so., Webster Groves

F Jonathan Dunn, jr., Hazelwood Central

F Owen Marsh, jr., Marquette

G DeMarion Shanklin, jr., Jennings

C Isaiah Esker, sr., Parkway South

SECOND TEAM

G Ryan Campbell, sr., Lafayette

G/F Jayden Nicholson, fr., Hazelwood Central

G David Roberts, sr., Hazelwood Central

F Karl Moore, jr., Jennings

G Brendan Harter, jr., Marquette

