Talton propels Quincy over O'Fallon in 4A regional final

ALTON — Quincy High senior Jeremiah Talton identified the problem in a first half that saw the Blue Devils heavily outrebounded and settling for outside shots.

“We were playing soft,” Talton said. “We weren’t playing our brand of basketball.”

Talton put Quincy back on brand, scoring 13 of his 18 points in the second half to propel the Blue Devils to a 56-49 victory over O’Fallon in the Class 4A Alton Regional championship game Friday at Alton High.

Quincy (26-5) advanced to play Collinsville (26-5) in the Collinsville Sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Collinsville High.

After the teams exchanged seven three-point attempts in the opening three minutes of the game, O’Fallon (23-8) asserted itself in the paint and on the boards.

Senior Eaton Smith collected six offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone, and, after an 11-0 run, the Panthers jumped out an 18-9 lead.

“We were attacking really well, going inside-outside,” O’Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “We got their bigs in foul trouble, and that allowed us to hit a few jumpers and a few floaters in the lane.”

O’Fallon took a 27-18 lead into the locker room when Quincy coach Andy Douglas challenged his team at halftime to play more as a team.

“Offensively we were playing one-on-one instead of playing team basketball and it showed,” Douglas said. “We’re much better when we’re playing off each other.”

The difference was stark after intermission.

Freshman Bradley Longcor drained a triple off an in-bounds play, and freshman Keshaun Thomas made a beautiful drop-step in the post and then converted a layup in transition to erase a nine-point deficit in the opening four minutes of the half.

“We knew after that they made their run, we needed to make our run. We knew we had to come out, play tough on defense and play as a team,” said Longcor, who scored 13 points.

A Donnie Whitfield triple tied the game at 30 and halted an 11-0 Quincy run to open the second half, but two 3-pointers and a coast-to-coast layup by Talton pushed the lead to 40-32 early in the fourth quarter.

O’Fallon managed just six shot attempts in the third quarter with a combination of turnovers and the inability to find the same advantage on the offensive glass as they enjoyed in the first half.

“We turned it over, we didn’t make good decisions and we didn’t have good possessions,” Muniz said. “(Quincy) played with more energy in that second half and got back into the game.”

O’Fallon closed the deficit to 40-39 on a Tyler Lunning triple and a another putback by Smith.

Lunning led O’Fallon with 13 points and Smith had a 10-point, 10-rebound performance.

But Talton’s fourth triple of the game catapulted Quincy on an 8-0 run, punctuated by a dagger three by Longcor on a possession earned by a blocked shot by Talton.

The decisive run was a microcosm of the second half philosophy of the Blue Devils.

“We just had to slow the ball down, get the best shot we could, and on defense, get stops and rebound,” Talton said.

For Quincy, which finished 3-12 in a pandemic shortened season last year, the acceptance of the regional title trophy was sweet, especially in front of a horde of blue-shirted spectators in the crowd.

“It’s great, and to have all these fans here to cheer us on gave us the energy to get the win,” Longcor said.

