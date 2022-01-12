Taylor scores a career high as De Smet takes down SLUH

“That’s how I try to play, take what the defense gives me,” Taylor said. “We tried to run our sets. We knew what kind of defense they were running. I found myself in a lot of positions to put the ball in the basket, and that’s what I did. It’s always a team effort. I contribute in the way I do.”

De Smet coach Kent Williams asks a lot from Taylor because that’s the load senior point guards carry. He was impressed with how Taylor controlled the game and scored a career high without going out of his way to find his own shot.

“Brian is a talented player. He was locked in and focused. We ask a lot out of him but if you want to be the guy you’re going to get a lot asked of you,” Williams said. “He had 35 points, and I don’t think he forced any shots. He passed the ball, got the other guys involved and took what was given to him. That, to me, is having a great game.”

The No. 4 large school, SLUH (9-3, 1-1) was playing its first game since Dec. 30. Coach Erwin Claggett said the Jr. Billikens were dealing with some health issues that forced them to cancel their trip to Joplin to participate in the Kaminsky Classic last week. With such a long layoff, jumping right into conference play in the rugged MCC wasn’t exactly ideal.