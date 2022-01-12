Taylor scores a career high as De Smet takes down SLUH

CREVE COEUR – At 6-foot-6, there are few places where Jemeal Goines isn’t the tallest person in the room.
The gym is not one of them.
A senior forward for the De Smet High basketball team, Goines spent his first three years with the Spartans battling at practice against 6-9 Yaya Keita and 6-10 Sekou Gassama. De Smet’s twin towers graduated last year, but they prepared Goines for life in the paint.
“They were killing me at practice,” Goines said, with a chuckle.
Goines put those lessons to use as he scored 11 points and hauled in 11 rebounds as De Smet beat St. Louis U. High, 74-58, in a Metro Catholic Conference game Wednesday night at De Smet.
“It was everybody coming together,” Goines said.
The No. 6 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (9-4 overall, 2-1 league) bounced back with a clutch conference win after losing an 82-79 nail-biter at Chaminade on Monday. The Spartans got a monster night from senior point guard Brian Taylor. A 6-4 University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee signee, Taylor went off for a career-high 35 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Taylor had his whole arsenal working as he attacked the basket with a variety of floaters and runners, knocked down mid-range shots, canned a pair of 3-pointers and hit nine of his 10 free throws.
“That’s how I try to play, take what the defense gives me,” Taylor said. “We tried to run our sets. We knew what kind of defense they were running. I found myself in a lot of positions to put the ball in the basket, and that’s what I did. It’s always a team effort. I contribute in the way I do.”
De Smet coach Kent Williams asks a lot from Taylor because that’s the load senior point guards carry. He was impressed with how Taylor controlled the game and scored a career high without going out of his way to find his own shot.
“Brian is a talented player. He was locked in and focused. We ask a lot out of him but if you want to be the guy you’re going to get a lot asked of you,” Williams said. “He had 35 points, and I don’t think he forced any shots. He passed the ball, got the other guys involved and took what was given to him. That, to me, is having a great game.”
The No. 4 large school, SLUH (9-3, 1-1) was playing its first game since Dec. 30. Coach Erwin Claggett said the Jr. Billikens were dealing with some health issues that forced them to cancel their trip to Joplin to participate in the Kaminsky Classic last week. With such a long layoff, jumping right into conference play in the rugged MCC wasn’t exactly ideal.
“For two weeks, we’ve been trying to keep them focused and locked in, but they’re kids and that’s kind of hard to do,” Claggett said. “I knew offensively we might struggle and we might struggle with conditioning, some dead legs and I think in the second half, it caught up with us.”
SLUH’s start was fast and furious. Senior swingman and St. Louis U. signee Nick Kramer knocked down three of the Jr. Billikens' four 3s in the first quarter as they took a 22-16 lead.
After attempting to keep Kramer under wraps with a box-and-one defense, De Smet shifted and began pressuring the ball handlers and extended its defense. The switch paid dividends as the Spartans went on a 16-5 run to end the second quarter for a 40-33 lead at halftime.
“Nick kind of started out hot, hitting some threes. We tried a box-and-one but that didn’t work out so we kind of got up and pressed them,” Taylor said. “That made them shoot more quickly when they came down. It got us more transition buckets and made them sit on defense and get them tired.”
SLUH closed the lead to 47-46 when Kramer scored a layup with 4 minutes and 10 seconds to play in the third quarter. Kramer finished with 19 points. The Jr. Billikens had a chance to take the lead, but an offensive foul call went against them and they were never able to get any closer. Goines hit one of two free throws, Taylor scored the Spartans’ next six points, and De Smet took a 54-51 lead into the fourth quarter.
“The first quarter defense wasn’t great,” Williams said. “We’ve talked about our defense the last few games. We turned it around and after the first quarter, the next three we did a good job of making them earn every basket they got.”
De Smet senior forward Isaiah Robinson scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots.
SLUH senior point guard Jaden McClain scored 11 points and handed out five assists. Junior forward Zach Ortwerth scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds and blocked two shots.
The Jr. Billikens did welcome back 6-8 senior post Kevin Hogan, who hadn’t played since Dec. 14. Hogan’s pterodactyl-like wingspan made an impact in the paint as he blocked five shots, scored six points and grabbed three rebounds.
“We’re a totally different team when he plays,” Claggett said. “We’ve got to work on some offensive things we didn’t do well in the second half. We’ll be fine.”
Wednesday night’s victory kept De Smet in the thick of the MCC race. The Spartans haven’t won the league since the 2005-06 season, and a loss to SLUH would have made ending that 15-year drought even harder.
“I love it, it’s finally here,” Williams said. “I love this time of the season, getting into the conference games. The guys are motivated to play the other teams in the conference. You’re challenged to win a regular season title, that’s the goal.”