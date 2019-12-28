Taylor scores 30 to lead Collinsville past Springfield Southeast

COLLINSVILLE — Ray’Sean Taylor didn’t want to see it happen again.
A member of the last two Kahoks teams that lost to Springfield Southeast in the final of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Boys Basketball Classic, the Collinsville senior didn't want to feel the pain of losing to the same team for a third time.
The Spartans once again stood in the Kahoks’ way, this time in the semifinal round of the 36th installment of the long-standing tournament.
Taylor made sure the third time was the charm for Collinsville as he led the way with 30 points in a 73-58 win on Saturday night.
The Kahoks (12-0) will play Mundelein for the tournament championship on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
“It means much more especially when we lost the last two years, seeing how the seniors hurt and I don’t want to experience that,” Taylor said. “I want to win.”
Taylor added five assists and three steals to an impressive stat line. Cawhan Smith scored 19 points for Collinsville, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports large-school rankings.
James Dent scored 25 points, Omar Rahim scored 11 and Maki Allison added 10 points for Southeast (4-8).
The Kahoks took control with a dominating third quarter.
Collinsville scored the quarter’s first 14 points and outscored Southeast 17-5 in the frame. Taylor scored nine points and Smith added five to give the Kahoks a 50-39 lead.
“We needed to start playing defense like a team, like we know how to,” Smith said. “Like we did in previous games.”
The Kahoks pitched a shutout for the first 5 minutes, 56 seconds of the third until Dent got the Spartans on the board with a three-point play. Dent scored all five of Southeast’s points in the frame.
Collinsville forced five turnovers leading to several easy buckets.
“I don’t think we did a very good job in the first half,” Collinsville coach Darin Lee said. “I thought our positioning, our technique was poor and they made some shots. But we really talked at halftime just basics, what we practice every day.”
Collinsville’s lead grew to 14 in a fourth quarter that turned into a free throw shooting contest. The teams combined for 19 attempts from the charity stripe, with the Kahoks taking 14 of them.
Taylor scored nine more points to offset 14 by Dent, who was trying to spark a Spartans comeback.
“He’s a fantastic scorer, there’s no doubt about it,” Lee said of Taylor. “He can go left, right, shoot, stop, offensively he can do it all.”
Southeast jumped out to a 14-4 lead to start the game. Dent sandwiched a pair of treys around a Noah Doss 3-point play to give the Spartans the early advantage.
Collinsville got back into it by attacking the glass. Nate Hall scored a pair of buckets off of second chance opportunities and Taylor ended the opening quarter with a pair of 3-balls to cut the Spartans’ lead to 20-17.
“We just had to stop turning the ball over, get better shots and play hard on defense,” Taylor said. “We weren’t playing very hard, but we got back to it.”
Allison came off the bench and hit three 3-pointers in the second half to pace the Southeast offense.
Smith found his touch for the Kahoks, scoring a pair of early buckets followed by a 3-ball to cut the deficit to two points. Taylor then sparked a 7-0 burst by finding Hall on a backdoor cut, Keydrian Jones added a put-back and Taylor’s layup off of a steal gave Collinsville a brief 32-31 lead before Allison’s final trey gave the Spartans a 34-33 lead at the break.
“We just have to get off to little better starts,” Lee said. “I don’t know what the deal is, but our third quarters have saved us every game for the last four games. We’re going to have to get off to a better start in Monday night. We can’t dig ourselves a hole like that.”
In the other semifinal, Trey Baker drained a 3-pointer and Conor Enright followed with a 3-point play as the Mundelein Mustangs scored the first eight points in overtime to beat the Lincoln Railsplitters 61-50.
Scottie Ebube scored 18 points for Mundelein (13-0), while Enright scored 16 and Baker added 15 points.
Kaden Froebe scored 17 points for Lincoln (11-1), while Kameron Whiteman scored 12 and Dylan Singleton added 11 points.