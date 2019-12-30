Taylor takes MVP honors as Collinsville ends 15-year drought

Taylor spent much of the night making sure he stayed out of foul trouble. He picked up a pair of offensive fouls in the first five minutes of the game but never went to the bench in the first half. It wasn’t until he had his third and fourth fouls in the fourth quarter with the game appearing to be in hand that Lee shuttled him in and out.

When Taylor picked up his second foul, the Kahoks led 7-3 but Lee never thought twice about leaving him on the court.

“It’s hard to take him out, too,” Lee said. “If something happens we’ll go with it. Right now we’ve got to have him on the floor. He’s too vital. We have to have him.”

Mundelein knew it would be in for a tough test taking on the host school thirsty for a tournament championship. The Mustangs went through two strong opponents in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds on Saturday by taking down O’Fallon first and then battling an outstanding Lincoln in overtime.

“I thought our Saturday of O’Fallon and Lincoln was maybe the grinder of the week for anybody state-wide,” Badgley said. “That’s what we wanted to do. Our goal was to come down here, play well, get exposed and get better.”