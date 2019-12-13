Drew Tebbe of O'Fallon (right) takes a shot past Jack Minkler of Ladue in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Dawson Algee of O'Fallon gets a shot off as Evan Schneider (25) and Henry McIntosh of Ladue defend in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Evan Schneider of Ladue (right) and Shaun Riley of O'Fallon battle for the opening tip in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Dawson Algee of O'Fallon gets the pass as Evan Schneider of Ladue defends in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Shaun Riley of O'Fallon (lef) dribbles the basketball against Jaylen Boyd of Ladue in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Jaylen Boyd of Ladue goes up for a dunk as Shaun Riley of O'Fallon defends on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Jaylen Boyd of Ladue finishes his dunk as Shaun Riley of O'Fallon defends on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Evan Schneider of Ladue throws a cross-court pass against O'Fallon in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Jaylen Boyd of Ladue is introduced before the boys basketball game against O'Fallon on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Jaylen Boyd of Ladue goes up for a shot against O'Fallon on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Caleb Burton of O'Fallon brings the ball upcourt against Ladue in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Drew Tebbe of O'Fallon (left) gets past Henry McIntosh of Ladue in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Shaun Riley of O'Fallon takes a shot against Ladue in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Dawson Algee of O'Fallon picks up a loose ball against Ladue in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Jaylen Boyd of Ladue is trapped by Caleb Burton (left) and Shaun Riley of O'Fallon on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ladue coach Chad Anderson talks to his defense in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Shaun Riley of O'Fallon takes a shot against Ladue in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Drew Tebbe of O'Fallon dribbles to the basket against Ladue in a boys basketball game in O'Fallon, Illinois on Friday, December 13, 2019. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
A junior guard for the O'Fallon boys basketball team, the 5-foot-9 Tebbe was looking for open space from long range.
He found it — time and again.
Tebbe scored 17 points and knocked down five 3-pointers as O'Fallon pulled away from Ladue for a 55-42 win at the Panther Dome on the campus of O'Fallon Township High.
“Being a shooter you have to hunt for shots,” Tebbe said. “That's my way to score. That's what I have to look for.”
O'Fallon (6-1) has won back-to-back games since dropping a tough one last week against Collinsville, 53-50.
When Tebbe started hitting, the Panthers offense started clicking. He didn't score in the first quarter and O'Fallon found itself trailing 17-7.
The No. 10 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Ladue (2-1) opened up on fire. Senior guard Jaylen Boyd ignited the Rams with seven points in the first frame including a fantastic one-handed jam over O'Fallon's 6-foot-7 junior forward Shaun Riley II.
When the second quarter got underway, the Panthers came alive.
“I think we had to get settled in,” Tebbe said. “Once we saw what they were doing and how they were going to play I think we settled in and got it going.”
Senior guard Amarey Wills got the Panthers started off right when he finished a strong layup through a foul. He was awarded a free throw but missed it. The ball caromed off the rim and neither team could control it until Wills swooped in and stuck the ball back in the bucket for a 4-0 run.
Tebbe got loose from behind the arc for a pair of long balls and finished the half with eight points to help O'Fallon push ahead 23-21 at the break.
Ladue managed to get its nose in front when Boyd scored a transition layup to make it 32-31 with 3 minutes and 19 seconds remaining in the third.
O'Fallon sophomore guard Caleb Burton scored six of his 11 points in the final three minutes to give the Panthers a 40-33 cushion entering the fourth.
Ladue was hanging tough when senior forward Tyler Benford converted a three-point play on a put back to make it 43-37 with 6:28 to go. Riley was tagged with his fourth foul and took a seat on the bench.
O'Fallon immediately rallied and went on a 7-0 run and outscored Ladue 12-5 the rest of the way to lock down the victory.
Sophomore Dawson Algee was strong in the paint. The 6-foot-3 forward scored seven points and hauled in 11 rebounds.
“We feel we have a really deep team. If we get into foul trouble we can go to some other guys and not drop too much,” O'Fallon coach Brian Muniz said. “We made our big run when Shaun was off the floor. That's what this team can do.”
Wills finished with six points and six rebounds.
Boyd led Ladue with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal. Senior guard Henry McIntosh scored nine points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had three steals.
Senior forward Evan Schneider finished with two points, three rebounds and a block. The 6-foot-6 Schneider is a significant piece of the Rams puzzle but was held in check by O'Fallon.
“I thought there were four minutes in the second quarter we didn't play very well and then the fourth quarter they hit shots and we didn't,” Ladue coach Chad Anderson said. “In a tough environment against a good team we were right there, we didn't hit shots in the fourth.”
O'Fallon hosts Centralia at 6 p.m. Saturday.
O'Fallon 56, Ladue 42
