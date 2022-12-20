Ten 3-pointers, five by Schrage, help Breese Central extend streak against Freeburg

BREESE — Zane Schrage had positive pregame vibes Tuesday.

They carried over into the game as Schrage, a 6-foot-4 junior, scored a game-high 17 points and made five 3-pointers as Breese Central pulled away for a 48-33 triumph over Freeburg in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division matchup.

“I felt like I set the tone pretty well,” said Schrage, who made four 3s in the first half and finished 5-for-7 from beyond the arc. “I came out hot and that’s what we needed.”

The Cougars finished 10-for-24 on 3s, with seniors Chase Lewis (two) and Bryce Behrman (one), and juniors Nick Helmink (one) and Mason Shubert (one) also getting in on the act.

“It’s not that we want to shoot that many 3s,” Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. “There was maybe just one of those shots where we were rushed. They’re shots you’ve got to shoot in rhythm and that’s what we were getting (Tuesday).”

It was Central’s 30th consecutive victory over the Midgets, a remarkable streak that began Dec. 5, 2008.

“They’ve got a great program. They do a great job,” Freeburg coach Matt Laur said. “There’s kids everywhere in the stands. Now, they’re out here running around playing basketball. They start them when they’re really young.”

Even so, it’s unusual to see one team hold such a commanding edge over another, particularly when both are in the same league and face each other at least twice every season.

“Freeburg’s a good basketball program and that’s a great coach,” Shubert said. “I really don’t have anything to say. I’m proud of the way we execute and the effort our guys make, but I can’t really explain it. They’re a great conference foe. You’ve got to prepare. Matt runs good stuff. Our scouts are very detailed.”

Central (10-0, 3-0) also got 11 points from Mason Shubert, who had buzzer-beating baskets in the lane to end the first and second quarters, giving the Cougars leads of 15-8 and 25-16.

The Cougars held Freeburg (6-4, 3-1) under 10 points in each quarter and took care of the basketball, committing just nine turnovers and forcing Freeburg into 16.

“We haven’t been turning the ball over, and that’s been huge,” said Jeremy Shubert, who was equally proud of his team for limiting Freeburg’s leading scorers, junior Cole Stuart and seniors Lane Otten and Caleb Weber, under 10 points. The trio entered the game averaging a combined 48 points, but finished with 22.

“They have three really nice basketball players who came in averaging a lot of points,” Shubert said. “That was huge for us.”

Central took the lead for good at 5-2 when Schrage hit the first of his 3s with 4 minutes and 40 seconds left in the first quarter. His next two 3s in the quarter put the Cougars ahead 10-3 at the 2:49 mark and 13-5 with 1:33 to play.

Freeburg rallied to within 20-16 on a 3 by Otten in the second quarter, but Schrage hit his fourth 3 of the half to make it 23-16 before Shubert’s short jumper.

“Zane loves to hit that (3-pointer),” Jeremy Shubert said. “They tried to take away our penetration, but after we kind of got some things adjusted, we were able to get in there and kick it inside-out, and Zane had a big game for us. He can attack the rim a little bit, too. But he’s really got a nice touch.”

Laur was disappointed the Midgets weren’t more effective on defense, particularly against the Cougars’ long-range game.

“We just didn’t do a good job knowing the scout or executing the scout,” he said. “We closed out short on guys we know are shooters a number of times. Those guys aren’t going to miss whenever you don’t get out there to them, get a hand in their face or run them off the line. We lost focus a couple of times. They made shots whenever the shots were available.

“They’re a great team. There’s a reason they’re undefeated. They don’t make many mistakes and when they’re open, they make shots.”

Still, the Midgets were hanging around late in the third quarter, trailing just 33-25. But Lewis canned a 3 to make it 36-25 heading into the fourth quarter. Central then scored the first seven points of the period to extend its run to 10-0 that produced a 43-25 lead.

Schrage had the 3 that put the Cougars ahead by 18.

“(Three-pointers) are a huge part of our success,” Schrage said. “Mason Shubert is probably our best driver and that’s what he does. Other guys, we just shoot the ball and get boards.”

Regarding the 30-game streak against Freeburg, Schrage said: “We scout them really hard. We know all their plays. They know what we’re doing, too. We just go out there and play harder, I guess.”

Breese Central 48, Freeburg 33