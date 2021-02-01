Thames, Carter help Pattonville outlast University City in OT thriller

The Lions muscled their way to a 41-31 cushion late in the third quarter behind Jalen Hampton and Carleton Thomas, who finished with 19 and 10 points respectively.

But Pattonville tallied the final seven points of the period to climb to within striking distance.

Carter drilled a 3-pointer just 57 seconds into the fourth quarter to knot the score at 41. The teams see-sawed back and fourth until Kellen Thames hit two foul shots with 52 seconds remaining to necessitate the extra stanza.

The Pirates turned up the head defensively, holding University City without a field goal over the final 6:02 of regulation and during the first 2:16 of OT.

"Every time we get behind or get our backs to the wall, we fight out of the hole," said Kellen Thames, who has received scholarship offers from Georgetown and Saint Louis University. "This game, we started slow again, but at least we came out with a (win)."

University City played well for long stretches Monday but simply could not get a defensive stop down the stretch.

"We've got to get tougher," Lions veteran coach Kelvin Lee said. "We've got some good players, yes we do. But we've got to make plays and hit free throws at the right times."