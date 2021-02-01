Thames, Carter help Pattonville outlast University City in OT thriller

UNIVERSITY CITY — Kellen Thames says the days of bowing down to his father on the basketball court are long gone.
The 6-foot-5 Pattonville High junior now has bragging rights over his dad Kelly, a former standout at the University of Mizzou, who stands 6-7.
"He can't dunk on me anymore," Kellen proclaimed of Kelly, the Pirates coach.
Kellen not is only the king of his household, he has done plenty of damage in his own age group as well.
The younger Thames scored 22 points Monday to help the Pirates outlast University City 64-61 in overtime in a knock-down, drag-out affair at University City.
Pattonville (13-1) used a strong defensive stand during crunch time to hold off the Lions (11-3).
Senior winger Alijah Carter pumped in a career-high 26 points for the winners and hit a trio of key 3-pointers down the stretch.
The dynamic duo accounted for the Pirates' last nine field goals.
"These guys fight and fight, they never give up," Kelly Thames said. "You could see that tonight. They're hungry and they showed it."
Kelly Thames tallied 1,689 points at Mizzou from 1993-98 and went on to play professional basketball in Argentina, Italy and Venezuela. He averaged 12 points and seven rebounds as a freshman in helping the Tigers to a Big Eight Conference crown with a 14-0 mark.
Kellen is well on the way to following in his father's footsteps.
"I've seen (film) of him," Kellen said. "He was really tough."
Was is the key word here.
"He used to be able to handle me," Kellen said. "Not anymore."
Kellen Thames and Carter helped Pattonville overcome a 10-point third-quarter deficit to send the contest into overtime.
Carter began the four-minute extra session with a 3-pointer and Kellen Thames followed with a highlight-reel floater down the lane for a 55-50 lead.
The pair hit two foul shots each in a 20-second span to push the lead to 59-53.
University City climbed to within 63-61 on a basket from Barry Thomas with 21 seconds remaining. Pattonville senior Levi Banks sank one of two foul shots 11 seconds later to pump the lead to three.
Kellen Thames closed out the win by blocking a potential game-tying 3-pointer from Thomas as the final buzzer sounded.
"These guys got heart," Kelly Thames said. "They're brothers, they play for one another. They're tough."
Carter and his teammates were not to be denied during the fourth quarter and overtime.
"It was all about effort and energy," Carter said. "We knew this was going to be a test — and I think we passed."
The Lions muscled their way to a 41-31 cushion late in the third quarter behind Jalen Hampton and Carleton Thomas, who finished with 19 and 10 points respectively.
But Pattonville tallied the final seven points of the period to climb to within striking distance.
Carter drilled a 3-pointer just 57 seconds into the fourth quarter to knot the score at 41. The teams see-sawed back and fourth until Kellen Thames hit two foul shots with 52 seconds remaining to necessitate the extra stanza.
The Pirates turned up the head defensively, holding University City without a field goal over the final 6:02 of regulation and during the first 2:16 of OT.
"Every time we get behind or get our backs to the wall, we fight out of the hole," said Kellen Thames, who has received scholarship offers from Georgetown and Saint Louis University. "This game, we started slow again, but at least we came out with a (win)."
University City played well for long stretches Monday but simply could not get a defensive stop down the stretch.
"We've got to get tougher," Lions veteran coach Kelvin Lee said. "We've got some good players, yes we do. But we've got to make plays and hit free throws at the right times."
The Pirates have won five in a row after a 19-point loss to St. Dominic in the final of Washington Tournament on Jan. 15.
"We think we can be pretty good in March," Carter said.