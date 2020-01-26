'The best high school player I've ever seen:' A look back at Kobe Bryant

Editor's note: The first time many of us heard about Kobe Bryant was as a high schooler, when in 1996 Parade Magazine named him to its All-America basketball team for the second year in a row. Here is that original article.
KOBE BRYANT OF LOWER MERION High in Ardmore, Pa. a shooting guard has been selected Player of the Year on PARADE'S 40th annual All-America High School Boys Basketball Team.
He is a two-time PARADE pick.
Twenty-five states are represented on our 40-member roster. Michigan and New York lead, with four players each, followed by California and New Jersey, with three each. The players were chosen by coaches, scouts and recruiters from across the country.
"Kobe is the best high school player I've seen," says his coach, Greg Downer. "What makes him so great is his versatility, his ability to play different positions, his work ethic and his up side potential he is 6 feet 6."
Kobe is the all-time leading scorer in southeastern Pennsylvania, with 2699 career points. This season, he averaged 31 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocked shots, 7 assists and 5 steals a game.
In his junior and senior years, he led Lower Merion to two league championships, and the team's record is 71 wins and 13 losses in the last three years. Kobe has a 3.2 grade-point average. His father, Joe, played for the NBA for eight years and in Italy for another eight years.
Kobe has not chosen a college yet.
There are eight repeaters on our team. Lester Earl, Ronnie Fields and Tim Thomas are three-time PARADE all-Americans. Five players are two-year veterans: Besides Kobe Bryant, they are Lucas Barnes, Schea Cotton. Shaheen Holloway and Jermaine O'Neal.