Third-quarter surge powers Breese Central past Mater Dei and into title game

NASHVILLE, Ill. — Chase Lewis and the Breese Central Cougars showed off their quick-strike capability Friday.

Lewis’ 3-pointer opened a 16-3 run in the final four minutes of the third quarter that powered Central to a 54-41 victory over rival Mater Dei in the semifinals of the Nashville Invitational Tournament.

“It was pretty good,” Lewis, a 6-foot-2 senior, said of the clinching spurt. “We felt good; we were playing as a team and working together. We hit some shots.”

Central (20-2), the defending tournament champion, will meet Nashville (13-9) in the championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last season.

Mater Dei (10-9) will face Mascoutah (15-6) in the third-place game at 6:30 p.m.

Junior Zane Schrage, who followed Lewis’ 3-pointer with one of his own, finished with a game-high 18 points along with five rebounds for the Cougars. Senior Cody Dickshot had 13 points and Lewis had 11.

Lewis had three of the Cougars’ six 3-pointers, giving him 32 this season. He trails only Schrage, who has 34 3-pointers. Lewis was just 9-for-32 from beyond the arc as a junior.

“That’s probably been the best part about my game this year — shooting the basketball,” Lewis said. “I’ve been struggling driving and making shots at the rim, but I’m working on it. Shooting the ball is straight confidence. You’ve got to trust that it’s going to go in and trust your form and your shot.

“This (victory) is good momentum for us. We’re going to have some fun tomorrow. I love the big games.”

The Cougars have won three of the last four meetings against Mater Dei after losing seven in a row.

Mater Dei, which trailed 24-19 at halftime, rallied to within 26-25 midway through the third quarter, forcing the Cougars to call a timeout. That’s when the game changed.

Lewis and Schrage swished consecutive 3-pointers out of the break before junior Mason Shubert finished in the lane to put the Cougars ahead 34-25.

The Knights got a 3 from junior Nick Lampe (13 points), but Schrage scored on a short jumper, senior Bryce Behrman completed a three-point play and Lewis popped another 3-pointer with one second left in the period to make it 42-28.

“We called the timeout,” Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. “We watched what they were doing on ball screen and we were able to hit two big 3s. It was a really good stretch. The guys made plays.”

Shubert said Lewis was capable of being a long-range weapon last year, but Central had experienced seniors playing in front of him that limited his time.

“He didn’t get as many minutes,” Shubert said. “But Chase can shoot it. He’s a big reason we beat T-Town (Teutopolis) in the Effingham St. Anthony Tournament.”

While Central went 6-for-12 on 3-pointers, Mater Dei was just 3-for-15. The Knights’ most productive 3-point shooter, junior Drake Wagner, finished with two points and was 0-for-5 from beyond the arc.

“I told him, ‘This is his reality now,’” Mater Dei coach Cory Arentsen said. “You shoot 47% from 3, all of a sudden we’re 18 games in and (teams) aren’t going to say, ‘No. 12, you can sag off him.’ Mason (Shubert) was all over him. That’s good scouting by them.

“They’re a difficult matchup. They’re very versatile, they can post their guards and their bigs can step out and post.”

Nashville Invitational, semifinal: Breese Central 54, Mater Dei 41