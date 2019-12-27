Thomas duo helps Summit run past Affton

AFFTON — The Affton boys basketball team hit a season-high point total Friday morning.
The Cougars eclipsed their previous top mark by 13 points.
But it was not nearly enough against a talented Summit squad, which also hit its season-high point total in a 75-57 victory over Affton in the second round of pool play at the Affton Holiday Tournament.
"If you can guarantee me that we would score 57 points every game, I would take that," Affton coach Jay Laue said. "Most nights that would give us a chance to win."
That was not the case though against Summit, which was without three key players. Junior Sean Barnett is out for the year with an ACL. Starting point guard Will Eastlund is out until mid-January with an MCL and leading scorer John Broten missed the Falcons latest contest after injuring his knee in the first round of the round-robin (a 66-40 win over Windsor). The extent of Broten's injury was uncertain Friday.
His injury caused a massive change in the starting lineup. Broten, who is 6-foot-6, was replaced by 5-8 senior Charles Jackson.
"John is a tough match-up problem for teams because he is a 6-6 guy who can shoot it," Summit coach Sam Haug said "Today we were a little slow and controlled but we should play with a faster tempo with Charles, who is also one of our best defensive players.
"The thing we did well today was shoot the ball. We had a ton of kids who made 3s."
Five different Falcons connected for treys. Jacques Thomas led the way with four.
"Jacques came into the tournament with just one three," Haug said. "But he had three yesterday and four today. He is capable of shooting like that."
Jon Thomas, who was a member of the state champion Falcons soccer team, was reluctant to shoot early but chipped in with three 3-pointers.
Jacques Thomas hit two of his 3-pointers and scored half of Summit's points in the first quarter as it bolted out to a 20-9 advantage.
Affton made a run in the second quarter, cutting the deficit to 24-20. But the Falcons closed the half on a 14-4 run, capped by a Jacques Thomas 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the advantage to 38-24.
Jacques Thomas opened the second half with his fourth 3-pointer and the Falcons cruised the rest of the way leading by as many as 21 points.
"We've had to make some adjustments because of the injuries," said Blake Vaughan, who is one of five senior starters on the Falcons. "But we have great chemistry. I am trying to pick up on the rebounding with John out."
Haug had mixed feelings after the game.
"I was very happy with the offense," he said. "But our defense was terrible. We like to hang our hats on our defense but that was not the case today."
Jacques Thomas had 21 points to lead four Falcons in double figures. Vaughan added 15, Jon Thomas had 11 and Seth McDuffie came off the bench to score 10.
The Falcons, who improved to 6-2, will face Priory at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Both teams enter with 2-0 marks.
"Priory is in our district and this will be a test," Haug said. "We need to play better than we did the last two games if we want to beat them."
Affton, which fell to 1-6, also had four players in double figures. Codey Recht led the way with 16 points. Kaleb Recht, who was playing in his second game of the season, added 14. Alex Hercules had 11 and Joe Rolwes chipped in 10 for the Cougars, who will play Windsor at 10 a.m. Saturday.