Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock

AFFTON — Quincy Thomas felt good in warmups Tuesday morning.
And it definitely carried over into the game.
The Summit sophomore guard poured in a career-high 28 points to pace an offensive explosion for the Falcons in their 83-31 win over Hancock at the Affton Holiday Round-Robin.
“I was feeling really good in warmups, so I just had the feeling before the game,” Thomas said. “The shot was falling more and lay-ups were going in.”
Thomas' previous best output was an 18-point effort last season against Northwest. His top scoring game this year had been 13, also against Northwest.
“It's about time,” Summit coach Sam Haug said. “I can tell you Quincy has the green light from us to kind of run the show and run the floor because I think he's really talented. And I think we saw that tonight.”
The win helped Summit (3-5) rebound from a first-day loss to Priory on Monday and even their tourney record at 1-1 with a Wednesday morning tilt against host Affton still to come.
“Between some football players and some soccer players and some injuries, I think that we're just starting to realize what we can do and what we can't do,” Haug said. “After we played our last game (prior to the tourney), we got to have six practices and get better at some things we weren't very good at.”
The Falcons drilled a season-high 12 3-pointers against the Tigers (1-8). Junior Carter Peeples had four of them as part of a 12-point effort after an 0-for-4 start to the season from long-range. Fellow junior Dominic Nenninger also nailed four triples to dust off a 2-for-19 slump from the beyond the arc this season to finish with 16 points.
“We shot the ball well yesterday against Priory and a couple of our games before Christmas,” Haug said. “We think that we can shoot the ball pretty well and nights where the ball drops for you, you're usually in games. Nights where it doesn't, you've got to find other ways to score.”
Thomas and Nenninger popped in seven points apiece in a first quarter in which Summit emerged with a 19-10 lead.
Thomas scored nine more points in the second quarter to bring him two shy of his career-best at 16 points. It was part of a 30-9 surge by the Falcons that gave them a commanding 49-19 lead at the half.
Thomas exploded for 12 more points in the third quarter with many of his baskets coming in transition.
“That's my favorite thing to do. I love running,” he said. “I looked up at the scoreboard and saw (my scoring total) piling up a little bit, but I wanted to just keep going.”
Summit had another offensive masterpiece in the third quarter with a 24-7 edge to blow the game wide open at 73-26 prior to a running clock the entire fourth quarter.
Even so, Haug was maybe more impressed with the play of his defense, which ended up permitting a season-low 31 points.
“I thought that we were better on the defensive end than we had been in a while, especially in the third quarter,” he said. “That was kind of our emphasis to get better and we got some stops and we got some points because of it.”