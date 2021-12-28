Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock

AFFTON — Quincy Thomas felt good in warmups Tuesday morning.

And it definitely carried over into the game.

The Summit sophomore guard poured in a career-high 28 points to pace an offensive explosion for the Falcons in their 83-31 win over Hancock at the Affton Holiday Round-Robin.

“I was feeling really good in warmups, so I just had the feeling before the game,” Thomas said. “The shot was falling more and lay-ups were going in.”

Thomas' previous best output was an 18-point effort last season against Northwest. His top scoring game this year had been 13, also against Northwest.

“It's about time,” Summit coach Sam Haug said. “I can tell you Quincy has the green light from us to kind of run the show and run the floor because I think he's really talented. And I think we saw that tonight.”

The win helped Summit (3-5) rebound from a first-day loss to Priory on Monday and even their tourney record at 1-1 with a Wednesday morning tilt against host Affton still to come.