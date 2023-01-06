Thomas' walk-off free throw lifts De Smet to first win at CBC in a decade

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Ian Thomas didn’t hear the cacophony of madness around him Friday night.

He didn’t see the CBC student section waving, nor the jiggly belly they rubbed to distract him.

A freshman guard for the De Smet basketball team, Thomas stepped to the line for two free throws in a tie game with no time on the clock and no one near him.

He only needed one.

The 6-foot-3 Thomas buried his first attempt and lifted De Smet to a wild 54-53 walk-off win over CBC at DC Willcutt Gym on the campus of CBC.

“I had to focus on my routine and just stay to the basics and make the shot,” Thomas said.

It was an apropos finish for what appears to be the most wide-open Metro Catholic Conference chase in years. The No. 9 large school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, De Smet (8-3 overall, 2-0 league) won at CBC (9-6, 2-1) for the first time in a decade and snapped its six-game losing streak to the Cadets. It’s the Spartans' second win in the series over the last 24 contests and they had to dig out of a 10-point third-quarter deficit to do it.

“It was amazing,” Thomas said. “We all stayed positive and tried to do our best to come back. We did and when we came we brought a lot of energy and it helped us over the hump.”

It was an exercise in patience and belief. De Smet grabbed a short-lived lead early in the first quarter and didn’t get its nose in front again until the fourth. Sophomore guard Ta’shawn Henton knocked down a 3-pointer that put the Spartans ahead 47-46 with 4 minutes and 39 seconds to play.

They didn’t stay ahead long.

CBC junior guard Anthony Gause buried a momentum-crushing 3-pointer of his own on the left wing that pushed the Cadets back ahead 49-47 with 4:06 to go.

That it was Gause who delivered on the offensive end was no surprise. He led the Cadets with 22 points while the other four starters combined for 14. Junior guard Nassir Binion and sophomore guard Terron Garret have been key scorers for CBC, but both were shut out in the first half. Binion scored six points and Garret had two.

The Cadets cobbled together enough points to take a 23-17 lead into the locker room at halftime but the Spartans actually outscored them 5-4 in the second quarter to chip away at the lead.

“Garret and Binion have to mature as far as becoming all around basketball players to help us win games,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “We can’t have one guy do it. We’d like to have six or seven guys with eight to 10 points, but De Smet did a solid job. I tip my hat to them.”

De Smet got a strong game from sophomore guard Riley Massey who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

CBC grew its lead to 51-48 when Gause hit one of two free throws with 2 minutes to play. De Smet tied the game at 51 when senior guard Justin Duff took a handoff from senior center Patrick Origliasso on the wing, rose up and buried his third 3-pointer of the night with 1:26 to go. Duff finished with a team-high 14 points to go along with five rebounds and two steals after shuttling in and out of the lineup with foul trouble in the first half.

Sophomore guard Owen Duff then put the Spartans ahead 53-51 when he buried a pair of free throws with 44.6 seconds to play. He finished with 10 points and three rebounds.

Binion didn’t do much scoring, but he made an impact in other areas as he had at least two assists, one steal, a blocked shot and hauled in 10 rebounds. One of those came on the offensive glass off a Gause miss that he tried to put back up and drew a foul. With the De Smet student section going wild, the 6-foot-3 Binion hit the first free throw as it rattled around in the rim and fell in. He then swished the second to tie the game at 53 with 8.9 seconds remaining.

De Smet called timeout and Williams drew up a play to get Justin Duff an open look. The play worked, but the shot was off target. Thomas was under the basket, beat a CBC defender for the offensive rebound and put it back up. The whistle blew as the horn sounded, putting Thomas at the line by himself with the game in his hands.

“To follow up the play and not quit on it and watch. He went, was aggressive, tried to tip it in and got fouled,” Williams said. “Ian is a ball player. He has a good feel for the game. He makes other guys around him better. This was definitely an environment that was tough to be thrown into.”

There was no time on the clock, but CBC had one timeout remaining so Tatum used it. When a timeout is called it’s entered into the scoreboard operator’s control panel and automatically sounds the horn two times at a designated interval. But in the craziness of the last moments the timing of the procedures on the court were thrown off, which led to Thomas receiving the ball from the referee just before the second horn of the timeout sounded so it went off as he was in the midst of his free throw routine.

Not that it mattered in the end. Thomas was so focused he wouldn’t have heard a bomb go off.

“It was kind of crazy but I had to stay calm and make sure I won the game for my team,” Thomas said.

De Smet 54, CBC 53