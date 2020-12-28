Thompson explodes for 55 points to lead Francis Howell past O'Fallon Christian

WELDON SPRING — Francis Howell senior Sam Thompson ate an omelet for breakfast and had a good feeling that he was going to play well Monday afternoon.
He did.
The 6-foot-10, 260-pound Thompson scored a career-best 55 points to spark the Vikings to a 73-61 comeback victory over O'Fallon Christian in the Winter Hoops Classic.
"I was just wanting to lead my team to a win," Thompson said. "No way was I thinking of scoring 55 points. I was like hoping for 30 points, maybe. I was blown away in the locker room when they told me I had 55 points. I was like, 'Oh, boy.' I was really feeling it."
Thompson's 55-point effort is the most by an area player since Whitfield's Torrence Watson scored 58 in a 74-66 win over De Smet on Jan. 30, 2018.
He entered the game averaging 19.5 points a contest. His previous career best was 29 points.
Thompson scored every way possible. He hit putbacks. He made layups. He swished short jumpers. He canned 3-pointers from long range. He hit old-fashioned three-point plays. He connected on eight of nine free-throw attempts.
"That No. 32 can do it all," O'Fallon Christian coach Adam Glenville said of Thompson. "I've never seen anything like that. No. 32 was just great for them. He's a special player."
Thompson was consistent the whole game. He netted 10 points in the first quarter and had 13 in the second. Thompson poured in 19 points in the third quarter before adding 13 in the final frame.
"You know why he does all that?" Vikings coach Kurt Jacob asked. "Because he's really good. When he brings it like he did (Monday), there's nobody in the area who's any better."
The Vikings (6-3) had lost three of their previous four games before the win.
They won their first four games this season before the recent skid.
"We were in a little slump, so it's nice to break out of that," Thompson said.
The Vikings were without two starters in Preston Fortner and Matt James. They also missed two backups.
"I just wanted us to go out and compete," Jacob said. "I was proud of our willingness to compete in this game. The team as a whole stepped up. Of course, it's really nice when someone steps up and scores 55."
Calling Thompson a "great" kid, Jacob noted that sometimes he has to push a few buttons on Thompson to get what he wants from him on the floor.
"I'm so proud of Sam because I'm on him a lot," Jacob said. "I want him to play harder and to play tougher and to compete. He brought it all. I get on him to have a motor and play hard all the time. He showed what he can do when he plays for four quarters."
Thompson said he welcomes Jacob's motivational tactics. He likes the criticism and the instruction to get better.
"I'm glad that he pushes me," Thompson said. "I like the challenge. Obviously, it worked in the game today."
It was the first loss of the season for the Eagles (5-1).
"Hats off to Howell," Glenville said. "Howell is a great team and a well-coached team and they were missing some players and they got it done."
The teams were tied at 12 after the first quarter. O'Fallon Christian ended the first half with a 5-0 run to lead 34-29 at halftime.
But Francis Howell took command in the third quarter. Thompson canned back-to-back 3-point field goals and added a short jump shot for a 52-41 lead.
O'Fallon Christian couldn't solve Francis Howell's 3-2 zone.
"When they run a zone like that and with our size, if we don't hit our shots, it's a bad combination," Glenville said. "It was a mismatch for us."
The Eagles attempted to press full court, but while forcing turnovers they were unable to get closer than five points at 57-52 with 6 minutes and 4 seconds to play. Thompson scored the next six points on a field goal and four free throws to give the Vikings a nice cushion.
Some smaller Division I schools like SIU Carbondale and Southeast Missouri State are looking at him to play in college, Thompson said.
"I am thinking that after the season I will sign," Thompson said. "I will play some place for sure. I want to see what all my options are."
Francis Howell senior Sam Maddox added 14 points in the victory.
"We were missing some guys and they are crucial," Thompson said. "But Sam Maddox and everybody who played did really (well). It was a team win."
Jacob agreed.
"I'm really proud of the kids around Sam," Jacob said. "They recognized what Sam was doing and they got the ball to him. We have a bunch of unselfish kids on this team. Little Sam Maddox had a nice game for us. We're asking him to handle a lot for us as our point guard (Fortner) is out with a knee issue."
The Eagles were led by Kristian Davis' 19 points. Senior RJ Horry scored 12 and senior Roddy Alexander chipped in with 11 points.
The Winter Hoops Classic, a round-robin tourney, was put together when the MICDS Christmas Tournament was called off because of COVID-19.
Thompson is hoping to continue his amazing scoring prowess.
"I'm looking forward to playing tomorrow," Thompson said. "I may have to go back to IHOP and get another omelet — my good-luck charm."
"I hope he eats it every day," Jacob added. "Whatever he had for breakfast, keep eating that."