Thompson fills big role as Francis Howell beats St. Dominic to win 50th Troy tournament

TROY, Mo. — Sam Thompson likes having the keys to the Francis Howell boys basketball offense.
After three years of playing a huge complimentary role to star Viking scorers like Matt Schark and Daylan Dalton, the 6-foot-10, 260-pound Thompson has taken over the lead role and has looked splendid three games into his senior season.
Thompson notched a double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds to complete a fantastic season-opening tournament as he led Howell back from an early 16-point deficit for a 70-65 win over St. Dominic in the championship game of the 50th annual Troy Invitational.
“They had us in the beginning and I was really scared, but we got it done. We got our heads into it and competed, and that's what matters,” Thompson said. “We didn't start out very good mentally, but then once (coach Kurt Jacob) got on us and then I started getting on them, we turned it up a notch and that was the whole difference.”
With games of 24 and 29 points already under his belt, Thompson is averaging 22.3 points per contest to start the season.
“It's time for me to go,” Thompson said. “I have to. Schark's not there. Daylan's not there.”
Thompson’s highest previous output in his three-year varsity career has been 9.2 points per game his sophomore season.
“He's developed a sense of leadership and he's taken ownership of this team,” Jacob said. “We've got some good little weapons to go with him, but he's the focal point obviously. When he has the kind of attitude where he refuses to lose and plays tough like he did tonight, he's really special.”
Count St. Dominic coach Kevin Roberts as one who is impressed with the Howell big man.
“The big boy over there is a load,” Roberts said. “He's a really good player and they run some good stuff to get him good looks. I don't think we'll see anybody with that size the rest of the year.”
Howell (3-0), the No. 5 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, won the Troy title for the second consecutive year. The Vikings have now won 10 in a row in Troy's gymnasium, including a pair of regular-season wins over the home team the last two years and the district tournament last season.
“This is like our second home,” Thompson said.
St. Dominic (2-2), the area's No. 7 small school, was making its first appearance in the Troy tournament since 2011. The Crusaders lost a Class 4 sectional thriller to Kirksville at Troy last March.
“We've got a lot of guys returning and we've got a really good basketball team,” Roberts said. “It was a dogfight. We came out and made some shots early on and we had the momentum, but a team like that with a tradition like that is not going to fold. We'll go back and review this tape and we'll learn from it.”
Ryan Schwendeman had a big game for St. Dominic with 25 points and took over the early area scoring lead at 25.8 points per game.
Schwendeman tallied eight points as part of a 10-0 Crusaders run that gave them an early 13-5 lead. The Vikings scored six straight to cut it to two, but a steal and layup at the buzzer by Brendan Deters gave St. Dominic a 20-11 lead after the first eight minutes,
The Crusaders scored nine of the first 11 points of the second quarter to take a 29-13 lead and threaten to run away with the game.
But, the Vikings scored the next 11 points and kept chipping away their deficit until it was down to three at 36-33 at the half.
“That was huge,” Jacob said. “I credit our kids for kind of hanging in there and hitting some shots and getting a couple stops.”
A wild third quarter featured four ties, six lead changes and a 22-21 advantage for Howell.
Maddox's 3-pointer 2:21 into the quarter gave the Vikings their first lead since very early in the game, but not long after, Howell's second-leading scorer picked up his third and fourth fouls and had to take a seat on the bench.
Maddox came back into the game with 6:24 left in the fourth quarter and never did pick up his fifth foul on his way to a 15-point performance.
“He was smart when he came back in there, but we missed him when he wasn't in there,” Jacob said. “He's obviously a big weapon for us.”
Anthony Lewis finished with 18 points for St. Dominic and one of his six 3-pointers gave the Crusaders a late lead in the third as they held a 57-55 advantage heading to the final eight minutes.
A jumper by Brendan Deters, who finished with 13 points, extended the lead to four, but the Crusaders would only score six points the rest of the way.
A Preston Fortner trey and a Thompson lay-up keyed a 9-2 run that gave the Vikings a 64-61 lead. Down by two, the Crusaders couldn't convert a 2-on-1 game-tying lay-up off a steal and Howell got a pair of free throws from Fortner and four straight foul shots by Thompson in the final minute to seal the victory.
“The things we have to do down the stretch to win games is you have to take care of the basketball, you have to get rebounds and you have to make free throws. And we did that down the stretch,” Jacob said. “I give Coach Roberts and his squad all the credit in the world. They were ready, they were prepared, they were confident and they came out expecting to win, and we had to really suck it up and have one of our better efforts to get the win.”
