Thompson handles the pressure, makes free throw to lift Normandy past Whitfield in district opener

CREVE COEUR — With his mind cleared, Rammell Thompson knew what he had to do.
After missing the first of two free throws and then enduring a pair of timeouts, the Normandy senior forward stepped back to the line with 0.2 seconds left and calmly knocked down the second free throw to give the Vikings a 53-52 win over Whitfield in a Class 4 District 5 first round boys basketball game Monday at Whitfield's Cady Athletic Center.
Fifth-seeded Normandy (10-10) advanced to take on No. 1 seed MICDS (19-3) in a district semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at MICDS.
“I was just staying focused on hitting the shot and getting the win,” Thompson said. “I always want to be a team player and I know my teammates don't want to go home.”
Monday's district opener between teams that haven't played each other at all this century was a back-and-forth affair that featured eight ties and 10 lead changes.
“That's what district basketball is all about,” Normandy coach Cary Lewis Jr. said. “We were the 4-5 seeds. Normally those are the teams that are closest in comparison and it played out the way I felt it was going to play.”
The first loss in five games for fourth-seeded Whitfield (11-11) was a season ender.
“I thought we executed really well,” Warriors coach Mike Potsou said. “Obviously, they want to get up and down, try to score in transition, get a lot of paint touches and crash the offensive glass. I thought we did everything well except take care of the boards. Unfortunately, the result just didn't go the way that we wanted.”
Lewis has his team work on a free-throw drill every day in practice called “25 in 5” that he picked up from former Webster Groves coach Jay Blossom, where you have to make 25 free throws in five minutes.
“If you make the first two, you just stay. If you miss the first one, the whole team has to sprint full court. If you miss the second free throw, you have to sprint to half court,” Lewis said. “We made six out of 25 (Sunday), so I told the kids we were due.”
Normandy senior guard Jamaray Davenport came into the game just inside the top 20 in the area scoring race at 18.6 points per game. Whitfield's game plan to slow him down, as well foul trouble throughout the game, limited him to a season-low four points, but the Vikings' other two double-digit scorers stepped up, as senior forward Omarion Henry dropped in a game-high 22 points and junior guard Jamod Robinson added 12 points.
“I knew he was going to take away Jamaray Davenport and that's why I was so nervous about this game,” Lewis said. “Everyone looks at us as a three-headed monster, but DaMon Brown's been playing great all year and Rammell — I call him 'Melo — just seeing the huge rebound and free throw, it's just a collective team effort. Everybody has to contribute and that's what I felt was going to win or lose this ballgame.”
Henry was especially hot from beyond the 3-point arc with a career-high five makes from long distance after converting just 18 of 50 3-point attempts through his first 19 games of the season.
“Honestly, it was a good game plan because Jamaray provides a lot of points for us. It made all the rest of us step up,” Henry said. “One thing I had to get more confident in is shooting threes because in college I'm not going to be a big, I'm going to pretty much be a wing, so I want people to be scared.”
Not too shabby for the 6-foot-7 standout that Lewis said was ranked as the eighth-best player in the district.
“There's no way that Omarion Henry is the No. 8 player in this district,” Lewis said. “You can look at his stats and see there are not seven other players better than him in this district. And he showed it tonight. Omarion was pumped up.”
Potsou was happy to get Henry away from the glass, where he averages 8.7 rebounds per game, but lamented the fact he was on fire from the perimeter.
“We knew he could shoot, but he had a very good night for himself,” Potsou said. “We got him away from the basket, but we left him a little too open. We had to change some things when he hit about his fourth one.”
Henry dropped in a pair of treys as part of a 13-6 Normandy run to open the game, but Whitfield scored the final three points of the first quarter and then had a 20-15 advantage in the second quarter to take a slim 29-28 lead into the halftime locker room.
The Vikings led for the first three minutes of the third quarter, while the Warriors led for the final five of the stanza and carried a still-close 41-39 lead into the fourth.
Whitfield's last lead came just over a minute into the final period on a Travis Green III layup, but a free throw and Robinson's steal and layup gave Normandy a 46-45 lead with 6:42 to play.
The Warriors tied the game 52-52 on a Jayden Norris bucket with 2:25 to play and neither team would score again until the final second of the game.
The Vikings played for a final shot, but their attempt was off the mark with about five seconds left. Thompson got the rebound and a foul was called as he went up for a putback in the final second.
After Thompson missed the first free throw, Whitfield called one timeout and then another to try and ice the shooter, but Thompson was able to drain the second freebie and the Warriors were left with basically no time to go the length of the court for any kind of shot.
“It's a loose ball, guys are scrambling and we get a foul called with the game tied with point-two seconds left,” Potsou said. “There was a lot of stuff happening around the basket today and to lose a game on that type of call is a tough one to swallow.”
Thompson came into the game at just 28.6 percent from the free throw line, but he was confident the work in practice would pay off at the end.
“We always work on free throws,” he said. “Free throws are always a big part of our practice because we know, when it comes down to it, we have to hit the free throws.”
Whitfield, which got a team-leading 14 points from sophomore guard Nolan Simon, loses four seniors to graduation but returns its top three scorers and five of its top six.
“It's always really tough to say goodbye to a bunch of seniors who've been in your program for four years, but I'm very proud of the young men they are,” Potsou said. “They're extremely strong students with character and are just genuinely nice human beings. I love these guys and I'm fortunate to be able to coach them.”
Lewis is looking forward to matching wits with close friend Travis Wallace, who guided MICDS to an outstanding regular season and will open its postseason slate against Normandy.
“I haven't coached against Travis head to head, I don't think, ever. We work out together. We talk almost every day. I'm super excited to put my chops up against his chops and put our kids up against his kids,” Lewis said. “They're the No. 1 seed for a reason. They're big, probably the biggest team in the state or close to it, they're long and they've got a great shooter in Hasani Spann. It's going to be a bear, but we're up for the challenge.”