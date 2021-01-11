Thompson's spark helps lift Westminster past Confluence

SAPPINGTON — Caleb Thompson likes the spark he can provide to the Westminster boys basketball team.
The junior forward scored the first basket of the game Monday to fuel an early run, had a big hand in a surge to start the second quarter and got a clutch rebound and putback with the game still hanging in the balance on his way to a career-high 14 points in the Wildcats' 57-51 win over Confluence in a battle of top-five small-school teams at the Lindbergh Invitational.
“I do what's necessary to help my team,” Thompson said. “I have a specific role and I have to play to that.”
Thompson's previous career best in points scored was 13, which he had done four times, most recently in Westminster's last game before Monday's contest. Casen Lawrence also had 14 points, while Austin Vick (12) and Kobi Williams (11) also scored in double figures for the Wildcats (6-2), who are the No. 4 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings.
The game was a rematch of last year's Lindbergh Invitational title game. The Wildcats won that contest by 20 points to win the eight-team event. This year's tournament was reduced to a four-team round robin event that also includes Vianney and Lindbergh due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we played pretty well at times,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “We also know that they have a good basketball team. They're really good at transition offense and dribble penetration. We were trying to take those things away as best as we could. We didn't always do a great job of that, but I think we did enough.”
Fifth-ranked Confluence (6-4) has dropped two consecutive games on the heels of a five-game winning streak, but the Titans' four losses have been to Chaminade, Webster Groves, CBC and Westminster, teams with a combined record of 21-6.
“Give Westminster credit. They're big, they're well-coached and they're 6-2 for a reason. That's a good basketball team and I thought it was a good basketball game,” Confluence coach Brian Karvinen said. “I would much rather do this than beat teams by 30 and be 10-2 and get all these rankings. I'm playing for March. These are the kind of games we want to be in. I hope that pays off in March.”
Thompson's opening bucket kickstarted Westminster on an 8-0 run to start the game, but Confluence stormed back with 13 straight points and led 15-10 after one quarter. The Wildcats went on another 8-0 run to start the second quarter and Thompson was right in the middle of it with six of the eight points.
“Caleb has the potential to be a great player,” Ribble said. “He can catch the ball around the basket, he can score on the move and he can make free throws. He did some of that tonight. We've got to have that continue for us to be good.”
Westminster held Confluence to just five points in the second quarter and took a 24-20 lead into halftime after a pair of buckets inside the final minute of the first half.
“I think our guys did a good job with the game plan,” Ribble said. “We were trying to do some certain things defensively. They have a good team and they're well-coached, so we did what we could to take some things away.”
A 3-pointer by Lawrence gave the Wildcats a 10-point advantage at 34-24 midway through the third quarter, but the Titans needed just under two-and-a-half minutes to get their deficit back down to one on a basket by Korey Lawrence, who led Confluence with 13 points.
The Titans got it down to two points on one occasion in the fourth quarter and three points on another but could never get a sustained run going to retake the lead. Confluence has five starters who average double figures but only managed three on Monday with Kamaren Bevel (12) and Tresean White (11) joining Lawrence.
“To be frank, we just haven't shot the ball well this year,” Karvinen said. “Are we a shooting team? No. But, if you look at our two-point percentage, I think we're shooting 52 percent. And then our three-point percentage probably dropped below 30 tonight. So, at some point, we're going to have to be able to hit some shots.”
The Wildcats led by seven with just more than two minutes to play when they missed the front end of a one-and-one, but Thompson was there for the rebound and putback to help put the game out of reach and put a nice big bow on his night.
“That was big,” he said. “I was just thinking everybody was smaller than me and I just had to get that board.”