Timely long-range shooting lifts Westminster past MICDS

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Travis Wallace called Casen Lawrence over and asked him for a favor.
“Casen, please graduate,” Wallace said with a smile.
Lawrence laughed. A senior shooting guard and four-year varsity stalwart for the Westminster boys basketball team, it feels like he’s been draining long-range shots for the Wildcats forever. On Tuesday night, he waited until the fourth quarter.
Behind some timely 3-point shooting and a solid defensive effort, Westminster beat MICDS 49-35 in a Metro League game at Westminster.
The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Westminster (15-1 overall, 4-0 league) has won six games in a row and its last three over MICDS, including a thrilling Class 4 district championship game last March.
The Wildcats went on to finish as the state runner-up. All five starters returned this season and have continued to torture MICDS and the rest of their conference this season.
“They’re a really good team and regardless of class I think they’re one of the better teams around,” said Wallace, MICDS’s coach.
The No. 6 small school, MICDS (10-3, 2-2) did not bring back its entire starting five from last season. The Rams only returned senior swingman Brandon Mitchell-Day. He’s been asked to carry a significant load this season. The 6-foot-8 Mitchell-Day is the team’s leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker. Against Westminster he brought the ball up the court and initiated the offense. On the defensive end he guarded the post and was a help-side defender whenever required.
Finding a way to contain Mitchell-Day from detonating is every opponents’ top priority.
“As a team it’s always a challenge. He goes to the glass hard, it’s hard to keep him off,” Westminster senior guard EJ Williams said. “The main thing is collapsing on him and not making it easy on him.”
Nothing was easy for either team Tuesday night. Westminster led 14-10 after the first quarter only to watch MICDS rally to tie the score at 24 headed into halftime.
The only player who managed to consistently find a way to put the ball in the basket was Westminster’s Kobi Williams. A junior guard, Kobi Williams scored a game-high 20 points despite picking up two fouls 31 seconds into the first quarter.
“I have to be smart with what I’m doing on defense mainly,” Kobi Williams said. “I can’t take away my aggression on defense, I have to keep (the foul trouble) in mind.”
Mitchell-Day did enough to keep the Rams hanging around as they trailed 30-29 at the end of the third. But in the fourth quarter the Wildcats showed their maturity.
Senior guard Matt Buchanan knocked down a 3-pointer. He was followed by Kobi Williams and then Lawrence for a quick 9-0 run that pushed Westminster’s lead to 39-29. On a night when points were so hard to come by, those 3s landed like haymakers in a prize fight.
“I thought for three quarters we played pretty good and competed,” Wallace said. “In the fourth quarter their guys made plays and our guys didn’t. Some of our guys who usually make plays did not make plays.”
Mitchell-Day was held without a point in the fourth quarter and finished the night with 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
MICDS junior guard Marcus Coleman scored nine points. No other Ram had more than one field goal.
Lawrence all but sealed the win when he knocked down another 3-pointer to make it 44-31 with 3 minutes and 14 seconds to play. He finished with nine points on three 3s to go along with four steals and four assists, one of which was a nifty no-look to a streaking Kobi Williams for a layup.
EJ Williams scored just one point but had four rebounds, five assists and a steal to go along with a strong night of defending.
“I have great teammates. I like to say they make my job easy,” EJ Williams said. “If I can get them the ball in positions where they can score and play my heart out on defense I know the rest will fall into place. I want to help my team succeed anyway I possibly can.”
Buchanan hit three 3s and finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
This was the second time this season Westminster has beaten MICDS. The first was a 54-34 win in the finale of MICDS’s tipoff tournament Dec. 3.
Wallace was encouraged by how his team played much of the night. After getting run out of their own gym by the Wildcats earlier this winter, the Rams were in it until the last six minutes. A play here, a free throw there and maybe MICDS isn’t trying to play catchup down the stretch.
These two are scheduled to cross paths once more this season on Feb. 24, the final regular season game for both teams. Wallace is hopeful the Rams will be much improved by then.
“We’re not a young team but we’re still learning. The game was a lot closer than it looked in the end,” Wallace said. “I look forward to playing them again. It will let me know how much we’ve improved.”