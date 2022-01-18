Timely long-range shooting lifts Westminster past MICDS

“I thought for three quarters we played pretty good and competed,” Wallace said. “In the fourth quarter their guys made plays and our guys didn’t. Some of our guys who usually make plays did not make plays.”

Mitchell-Day was held without a point in the fourth quarter and finished the night with 15 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

MICDS junior guard Marcus Coleman scored nine points. No other Ram had more than one field goal.

Lawrence all but sealed the win when he knocked down another 3-pointer to make it 44-31 with 3 minutes and 14 seconds to play. He finished with nine points on three 3s to go along with four steals and four assists, one of which was a nifty no-look to a streaking Kobi Williams for a layup.

EJ Williams scored just one point but had four rebounds, five assists and a steal to go along with a strong night of defending.

“I have great teammates. I like to say they make my job easy,” EJ Williams said. “If I can get them the ball in positions where they can score and play my heart out on defense I know the rest will fall into place. I want to help my team succeed anyway I possibly can.”