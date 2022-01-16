|Large school schools - 1/15
|1. CBC (9-5) def. Staley , 56-50 yesterday.
|2. Webster Groves (11-3) lost to Hazelwood Central (4-6), 52-32 Friday.
|3. East St. Louis (14-4) was idle.
|4. SLUH (10-3) def. Vianney (8-6), 65-51 Friday.
|5. Chaminade (9-3) vs. Long Island Lutheran at Springfield, Mass., 11 a.m Sunday.
|6. De Smet (9-4) was idle.
|7. O'Fallon (18-3) def. Belleville West (5-12), 68-51 Friday.
|8. Parkway West (12-1) was idle.
|9. Troy Buchanan (11-3) def. Timberland (4-9), 76-54 Friday.
|10. Pattonville (9-8) def. Ladue (9-5), 49-46 Friday.
|Small school schools - 1/15
|1. Vashon (13-1) def. Peoria Manual , 68-36 yesterday.
|2. Westminster (14-1) was idle.
|3. Confluence (8-4) vs. Mexico at Harrisburg, Missouri, 5:30 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|4. Cardinal Ritter (9-8) vs. Blair Oaks at Harrisburg, Missouri, 7 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|5. MICDS (10-2) def. John Burroughs (9-3), 58-48 Friday.
|6. Whitfield (13-3) def. Oakville (8-5), 62-36 Friday.
|7. Lift For Life (12-5) lost to Battle , 63-54 Friday.
|8. John Burroughs (9-3) lost to MICDS (10-2), 58-48 Friday.
|9. St. Dominic (12-4) def. Borgia (9-5), 51-29 Friday.
|10. Madison, Illinois (10-4) vs. Wayne City , 7:30 p.m Friday.