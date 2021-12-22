 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/21
1. CBC (5-3) was idle.
2. East St. Louis (8-2) was idle.
3. Chaminade (4-2) lost to SLUH (6-2), 66-57 yesterday.
4. Webster Groves (5-1) was idle.
5. SLUH (6-2) def. Chaminade (4-2), 66-57 yesterday.
6. De Smet (4-1) was idle.
7. O'Fallon (10-1) def. Alton (0-9), 66-40 yesterday.
8. Pattonville (4-4) was idle.
9. Troy Buchanan (7-1) was idle.
10. Belleville East (7-2) lost to Alton Marquette (5-5), 61-33 yesterday.
Small school schools - 12/21
1. Vashon (8-0) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (5-4) at Chaminade (4-2) , 5:30 p.m Wednesday.
3. Westminster (6-0) was idle.
4. Confluence (4-3) was idle.
5. MICDS (5-1) was idle.
6. Whitfield (6-2) def. Hazelwood Central (1-4), 49-47 Monday.
7. University City (7-3) lost to Liberty (KC) , 63-38 yesterday.
8. Lift For Life (8-2) lost to Waukee, Iowa , 52-47 yesterday.
9. Soldan (6-1) was idle.
10. St. Dominic (5-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

