|Large school schools - 3/11
|1. Belleville East (26-7) was idle.
|2. East St. Louis (26-9) def. Chicago St. Ignatius , 50-48 Friday.
|3. Kirkwood (24-3) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (25-5) def. Chaminade (21-9), 74-62 Friday.
|5. Chaminade (21-9) lost to Troy Buchanan (25-5), 74-62 Friday.
|6. De Smet (21-8) was idle.
|7. Collinsville (21-12) was idle.
|8. SLUH (16-10) was idle.
|9. Triad (28-7) was idle.
|10. O'Fallon (25-8) was idle.
|Small school schools - 3/11
|1. Vashon (22-7) def. Lutheran St. Charles (14-16), 77-45 Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (24-4) def. Sikeston , 62-45 Friday.
|3. Breese Central (29-5) was idle.
|4. Columbia (28-5) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (21-7) was idle.
|6. MICDS (23-7) lost to Park Hills Central (27-3), 56-52 Friday.
|7. Miller Career (16-11) was idle.
|8. Borgia (24-5) was idle.
|9. Westminster (20-10) lost to Ladue (25-5), 42-41 Friday.
|10. St. Charles (23-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.