|Large school schools - 3/3
|1. CBC (22-6) vs. Eureka (20-8) at CBC, 6 p.m Friday.
|2. East St. Louis (26-5) vs. Chatham Glenwood at Highland, 7 p.m Friday.
|3. De Smet (19-9) lost to Cardinal Ritter (18-9), 52-45 Wednesday.
|4. Chaminade (21-7) def. Hazelwood Central (13-13), 47-44 yesterday.
|5. SLUH (17-7) def. Oakville (15-11), 48-33 Wednesday.
|6. Collinsville (26-6) was idle.
|7. O'Fallon (23-8) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (24-3) lost to Eureka (20-8), 52-45 Wednesday.
|9. Webster Groves (20-8) def. Borgia (16-12), 74-46 yesterday.
|10. Mascoutah (23-8) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 3/3
|1. Westminster (26-1) def. Ladue (16-11), 59-29 Wednesday.
|2. Vashon (23-4) def. Soldan (18-8), 62-44 yesterday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (18-9) def. De Smet (19-9), 52-45 Wednesday.
|4. Confluence (14-10) lost to Lift For Life (18-9), 79-77 Wednesday.
|5. Whitfield (21-6) lost to John Burroughs (17-8), 57-53 Wednesday.
|6. MICDS (23-3) vs. John Burroughs (17-8) at University City, 5 p.m Friday.
|7. Mater Dei (20-12) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (28-5) vs. Nashville (15-4) at Carterville, 7 p.m Friday.
|9. St. Dominic (22-5) vs. Hannibal at Warrenton, 7 p.m Friday.
|10. John Burroughs (17-8) vs. MICDS (23-3) at University City, 5 p.m Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.