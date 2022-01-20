|Large school schools - 1/19
|1. Chaminade (9-4) vs. Vianney (8-7) , 6 p.m Thursday.
|2. CBC (9-5) was idle.
|3. East St. Louis (15-4) def. Champaign Central , 72-45 yesterday.
|4. De Smet (10-4) def. O'Fallon (18-4), 53-43 Tuesday.
|5. SLUH (11-3) def. Soldan (8-4), 56-49 yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon (18-4) lost to De Smet (10-4), 53-43 Tuesday.
|7. Webster Groves (11-3) vs. Willard at Pittsburg, Kansas, 8:30 p.m Thursday.
|8. Parkway West (13-1) def. Oakville (8-7), 61-60 Tuesday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (12-3) def. Francis Howell Central (4-11), 55-21 Tuesday.
|10. Fort Zumwalt South (13-1) def. Timberland (4-10), 70-37 Tuesday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 1/19
|1. Vashon (13-1) vs. Wichita West at Pittsburg, Kansas, 7 p.m Thursday.
|2. Westminster (15-1) def. MICDS (10-3), 49-35 Tuesday.
|3. Confluence (9-4) def. Park Hills Central (10-3), 81-77 Tuesday.
|4. Cardinal Ritter (9-8) was idle.
|5. Whitfield (13-4) lost to Pattonville (10-8), 55-51 yesterday.
|6. MICDS (10-3) lost to Westminster (15-1), 49-35 Tuesday.
|7. St. Dominic (12-5) lost to Priory (11-4), 54-36 yesterday.
|8. John Burroughs (10-3) vs. Principia (3-8) , 5:30 p.m Thursday.
|9. Lift For Life (14-5) def. Gateway STEM (4-6), 71-36 Tuesday.
|10. Madison, Illinois (10-4) vs. Effingham at Salem, Illinois, 6:30 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.