 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 12/14
1. Belleville East (8-0) def. Mater Dei (3-2), 64-46 Tuesday.
2. Chaminade (1-0) was idle.
3. East St. Louis (6-1) was idle.
4. CBC (4-1) was idle.
5. Collinsville (7-2) def. Granite City (5-4), 50-35 Tuesday.
6. O'Fallon (7-2) def. Mascoutah (8-2), 54-46 Tuesday.
7. Troy Buchanan (3-2) was idle.
8. De Smet (4-1) was idle.
9. Francis Howell (4-2) def. Parkway West (5-1), 51-40 Tuesday.
10. Ladue (4-2) def. Lutheran St. Charles (4-5), 60-54 Tuesday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 12/14
1. Vashon (2-3) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) def. Whitfield (4-3), 72-59 Tuesday.
3. Breese Central (8-0) def. Civic Memorial (3-5), 70-65 Tuesday.
4. MICDS (5-1) def. St. Mary's (2-3), 70-65 yesterday.
5. Lift For Life (4-2) def. Hazelwood West (2-5), 60-58 Tuesday.
6. Columbia (7-1) def. Steeleville , 64-29 Tuesday.
7. John Burroughs (4-3) was idle.
8. Borgia (9-0) was idle.
9. Whitfield (4-3) lost to Cardinal Ritter (4-3), 72-59 Tuesday.
10. St. Mary's (2-3) lost to MICDS (5-1), 70-65 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News