|Large school schools - 12/14
|1. Belleville East (8-0) def. Mater Dei (3-2), 64-46 Tuesday.
|2. Chaminade (1-0) was idle.
|3. East St. Louis (6-1) was idle.
|4. CBC (4-1) was idle.
|5. Collinsville (7-2) def. Granite City (5-4), 50-35 Tuesday.
|6. O'Fallon (7-2) def. Mascoutah (8-2), 54-46 Tuesday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (3-2) was idle.
|8. De Smet (4-1) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (4-2) def. Parkway West (5-1), 51-40 Tuesday.
|10. Ladue (4-2) def. Lutheran St. Charles (4-5), 60-54 Tuesday.
|Small school schools - 12/14
|1. Vashon (2-3) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) def. Whitfield (4-3), 72-59 Tuesday.
|3. Breese Central (8-0) def. Civic Memorial (3-5), 70-65 Tuesday.
|4. MICDS (5-1) def. St. Mary's (2-3), 70-65 yesterday.
|5. Lift For Life (4-2) def. Hazelwood West (2-5), 60-58 Tuesday.
|6. Columbia (7-1) def. Steeleville , 64-29 Tuesday.
|7. John Burroughs (4-3) was idle.
|8. Borgia (9-0) was idle.
|9. Whitfield (4-3) lost to Cardinal Ritter (4-3), 72-59 Tuesday.
|10. St. Mary's (2-3) lost to MICDS (5-1), 70-65 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.