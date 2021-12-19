 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 12/18
1. CBC (5-3) def. Memphis Overton , 79-67 yesterday.
2. East St. Louis (8-1) vs. Cardinal Ritter (4-4) at Meramec CC, 8:30 p.m yesterday.
3. Chaminade (4-1) def. Riverview Gardens (2-6), 104-34 Friday.
4. Webster Groves (5-1) def. Monroe City , 70-61 yesterday.
5. SLUH (5-2) def. Confluence (4-3), 67-41 yesterday.
6. De Smet (4-1) def. Vianney (5-2), 81-50 Friday.
7. O'Fallon (9-1) lost to Collinsville (6-3), 70-61 Friday.
8. Pattonville (4-4) lost to Mount Vernon, Illinois (6-3), 49-43 yesterday.
9. Troy Buchanan (7-1) def. Pattonville (4-4), 64-63 Friday.
10. Belleville East (7-1) def. Alton (0-8), 46-32 Friday.
Small school schools - 12/18
1. Vashon (8-0) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-4) vs. East St. Louis (8-1) at Meramec CC, 8:30 p.m yesterday.
3. Westminster (6-0) def. St. Dominic (5-3), 49-28 yesterday.
4. Confluence (4-3) lost to SLUH (5-2), 67-41 yesterday.
5. MICDS (5-1) def. Fort Zumwalt South (5-1), 52-37 Friday.
6. Whitfield (5-2) def. Fort Zumwalt North (2-3), 65-56 Friday.
7. University City (6-2) vs. Francis Howell (4-2) at Lindenwood University, 7:30 p.m yesterday.
8. Lift For Life (7-1) was idle.
9. Soldan (6-1) was idle.
10. St. Dominic (5-3) lost to Westminster (6-0), 49-28 yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

