|Large school schools - 12/11
|1. East St. Louis (6-1) def. Country Club Hills Hillcrest , 68-63 Saturday.
|2. Belleville East (7-0) def. Rock Bridge , 61-54 Saturday.
|3. Chaminade (1-0) def. Peoria Notre Dame , 55-31 Saturday.
|4. CBC (4-1) def. Whitfield (4-2), 71-62 Saturday.
|5. Webster Groves (1-3) lost to John Burroughs (4-3), 51-47 Saturday.
|6. Troy Buchanan (3-2) lost to Helias , 64-62 Saturday.
|7. Ladue (3-2) lost to Collinsville (6-2), 72-58 Saturday.
|8. O'Fallon (6-2) def. Carterville , 52-46 Saturday.
|9. De Smet (4-1) lost to Fayette Ware (Tenn.) , 70-65 Saturday.
|10. Parkway West (4-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 12/11
|1. Vashon (2-3) def. Real Salt Lake , 53-39 Saturday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (2-3) vs. Miller Career (3-3) at Ritenour, 8:30 p.m Saturday.
|3. Breese Central (7-0) was idle.
|4. MICDS (4-1) lost to Edwardsville (3-4), 55-50 Saturday.
|5. Lift For Life (3-2) lost to Romeoville , 61-53 Saturday.
|6. Columbia (6-1) was idle.
|7. Mater Dei (3-1) was idle.
|8. John Burroughs (4-3) def. Webster Groves (1-3), 51-47 Saturday.
|9. Borgia (8-0) vs. Owensville (2-6) , 7 p.m Monday.
|10. St. Mary's (2-2) def. Lee's Summit , 91-81 Saturday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.