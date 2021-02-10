|Large school schools - 2/9
|1. Chaminade (14-1) vs. Hazelwood Central (4-4) , 6:15 p.m Wednesday.
|2. CBC (12-2) was idle.
|3. Francis Howell (13-3) at Holt (5-15) , 7 p.m Monday.
|4. De Smet (10-6) vs. Confluence (10-6) , 6 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|5. Pattonville (14-1) vs. Lindbergh (6-11) , 6 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|6. Webster Groves (11-4) def. Affton (3-13), 78-44 Monday.
|7. Kirkwood (14-5) at Hazelwood Central (4-4) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|8. Fort Zumwalt North (18-2) vs. Francis Howell North (1-11) , 6:30 p.m yesterday.
|9. Troy Buchanan (13-5) lost to Francis Howell Central (9-9), 75-68 yesterday.
|10. Eureka (15-4) vs. McCluer (0-3) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|Small school schools - 2/9
|1. Vashon (7-0) vs. Roosevelt (1-9) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (13-3) vs. McCluer (0-3) , 6 p.m Monday.
|3. MICDS (16-1) vs. DuBourg (5-6) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|4. University City (13-3) at Hazelwood West (1-5) , 6 p.m Monday (postponed).
|5. Westminster (15-4) vs. Principia (1-8) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|6. Confluence (10-6) at De Smet (10-6) , 6 p.m yesterday (postponed).
|7. O'Fallon Christian (15-5) def. Whitfield (7-10), 60-51 yesterday.
|8. St. Dominic (14-5) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (7-6) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Priory (15-5) def. Lutheran South (9-10), 57-41 yesterday.
|10. Miller Career (7-3) vs. Gateway STEM (2-8) , 6 p.m yesterday.