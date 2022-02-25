|Large school schools - 2/24
|1. CBC (20-6) was idle.
|2. East St. Louis (24-5) vs. Highland (14-16) at Cahokia, 7 p.m Friday.
|3. De Smet (18-8) was idle.
|4. Chaminade (18-7) at Vianney (12-13) , 6 p.m Friday.
|5. SLUH (15-7) was idle.
|6. Collinsville (25-5) vs. Belleville East (19-11) at Granite City, 7 p.m Friday.
|7. O'Fallon (23-7) vs. Quincy at Alton, 7 p.m Friday.
|8. Parkway West (23-2) was idle.
|9. Webster Groves (18-7) vs. Vashon (20-4) , 7 p.m Friday.
|10. Mascoutah (23-7) vs. Marion (11-8) at Olney Richland County, 7 p.m Friday.
|Small school schools - 2/24
|1. Westminster (24-1) was idle.
|2. Vashon (20-4) at Webster Groves (18-7) , 7 p.m Friday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (16-9) was idle.
|4. Confluence (12-9) was idle.
|5. Whitfield (20-5) was idle.
|6. MICDS (22-3) was idle.
|7. Mater Dei (19-11) vs. Columbia (23-8) at Wesclin, 7:30 p.m Friday.
|8. Breese Central (25-5) vs. Althoff (10-21) at Wesclin, 6 p.m Friday.
|9. St. Dominic (20-5) was idle.
|10. John Burroughs (15-8) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.