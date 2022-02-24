 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 2/23
1. CBC (20-6) was idle.
2. East St. Louis (24-5) def. Triad (15-17), 73-39 yesterday.
3. De Smet (18-8) lost to Vashon (20-4), 65-50 Tuesday.
4. Chaminade (18-7) was idle.
5. SLUH (15-7) was idle.
6. Collinsville (25-5) def. Belleville West (8-20), 47-29 yesterday.
7. O'Fallon (23-7) def. Alton (4-23), 60-36 Tuesday.
8. Parkway West (23-2) vs. Mehlville (9-14) , 6 p.m Thursday.
9. Webster Groves (18-7) def. Jackson , 77-54 Tuesday.
10. Mascoutah (23-7) vs. Marion (11-8) at Olney Richland County, 7 p.m Thursday.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 2/23
1. Westminster (24-1) at MICDS (22-3) , 7 p.m Thursday.
2. Vashon (20-4) def. De Smet (18-8), 65-50 Tuesday.
3. Cardinal Ritter (16-9) was idle.
4. Confluence (12-9) was idle.
5. Whitfield (20-5) was idle.
6. MICDS (22-3) vs. Westminster (24-1) , 7 p.m Thursday.
7. Mater Dei (19-11) vs. Columbia (23-8) at Wesclin, 7:30 p.m Thursday.
8. Breese Central (25-5) vs. Althoff (10-21) at Wesclin, 6 p.m Thursday.
9. St. Dominic (20-5) def. St. Charles West (15-9), 74-56 Tuesday.
10. John Burroughs (15-8) vs. STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (3-12) , 5 p.m yesterday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Athletes of the week: Two of the most dominant wrestlers the region has ever seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News