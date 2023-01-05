|Large school schools - 1/4
|1. East St. Louis (9-1) def. Edwardsville (9-7), 68-35 Tuesday.
|2. Belleville East (13-2) lost to O'Fallon (12-4), 54-41 Tuesday.
|3. O'Fallon (12-4) def. Belleville East (13-2), 54-41 Tuesday.
|4. CBC (9-5) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (5-1) at Whitfield (6-6) , 7 p.m Thursday.
|6. Collinsville (12-5) def. Cahokia (2-12), 75-48 Tuesday.
|7. Kirkwood (9-0) def. Lafayette (5-7), 59-42 Tuesday.
|8. Ladue (9-3) def. Westminster (7-5), 53-47 Tuesday.
|9. De Smet (7-3) was idle.
|10. Troy Buchanan (8-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/4
|1. Vashon (6-5) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (9-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (14-2) def. Centralia, Illinois (11-3), 54-32 Tuesday.
|4. MICDS (9-3) was idle.
|5. Miller Career (7-4) was idle.
|6. Columbia (14-2) def. Highland (10-6), 62-58 Tuesday.
|7. John Burroughs (8-4) def. Lindbergh (6-5), 55-34 yesterday.
|8. Borgia (12-0) def. Lutheran St. Charles (7-8), 87-66 Tuesday.
|9. Westminster (7-5) lost to Ladue (9-3), 53-47 Tuesday.
|10. Whitfield (6-6) vs. Chaminade (5-1) , 7 p.m Thursday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.