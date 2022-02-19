|Large school schools - 2/18
|1. CBC (19-6) def. Chaminade (17-7), 67-61 yesterday.
|2. East St. Louis (23-5) def. Belleville East (18-11), 63-61 yesterday.
|3. Chaminade (17-7) lost to CBC (19-6), 67-61 yesterday.
|4. De Smet (18-7) def. SLUH (15-7), 58-51 yesterday.
|5. SLUH (15-7) lost to De Smet (18-7), 58-51 yesterday.
|6. Collinsville (24-5) def. Alton (4-22), 38-19 yesterday.
|7. O'Fallon (22-7) was idle.
|8. Parkway West (21-2) def. Lindbergh (13-10), 62-49 yesterday.
|9. Webster Groves (17-7) def. Eureka (17-8), 61-31 yesterday.
|10. Mascoutah (23-7) vs. Civic Memorial (6-25) , 7:30 p.m Thursday.
|Small school schools - 2/18
|1. Westminster (23-1) def. Priory (17-8), 63-35 yesterday.
|2. Vashon (19-3) vs. Westminster (23-1) , 3 p.m Saturday.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (15-9) vs. Borgia (15-8) , 7 p.m yesterday.
|4. Confluence (12-8) at Helias , 6 p.m yesterday.
|5. Whitfield (19-5) def. New Madrid County Central , 51-40 yesterday.
|6. MICDS (21-3) def. Lutheran North (4-16), 73-28 yesterday.
|7. Mater Dei (19-11) def. Granite City (17-13), 49-29 yesterday.
|8. Breese Central (25-5) def. Okawville (9-19), 49-24 Thursday.
|9. St. Dominic (19-5) def. Duchesne (10-16), 66-62 yesterday.
|10. John Burroughs (15-7) at University City (14-8) , 6 p.m Thursday (postponed).
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.