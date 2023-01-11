|Large school schools - 1/10
|1. East St. Louis (10-3) def. Belleville East (15-3), 72-71 yesterday.
|2. Belleville East (15-3) lost to East St. Louis (10-3), 72-71 yesterday.
|3. O'Fallon (14-4) def. Althoff (6-14), 64-42 yesterday.
|4. CBC (9-7) at Soldan (5-5) , 6 p.m Wednesday.
|5. Chaminade (9-1) at Miller Career (7-4) , 6:30 p.m Wednesday.
|6. Collinsville (13-6) def. Alton (3-14), 86-64 yesterday.
|7. Kirkwood (11-0) def. Hazelwood Central (6-4), 64-56 yesterday.
|8. Ladue (11-3) def. John Burroughs (9-5), 57-49 yesterday.
|9. De Smet (8-3) was idle.
|10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) def. Clopton (6-4), 63-27 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 1/10
|1. Vashon (6-6) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (11-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (16-2) at Okawville (6-11) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|4. MICDS (11-3) def. Park Hills Central (12-2), 63-45 yesterday.
|5. Miller Career (7-4) vs. Chaminade (9-1) , 6:30 p.m Wednesday.
|6. Columbia (16-2) def. Vandalia (6-4), 58-26 yesterday.
|7. John Burroughs (9-5) lost to Ladue (11-3), 57-49 yesterday.
|8. Borgia (14-0) vs. Priory (7-5) at Washington, 8:30 p.m Wednesday.
|9. Westminster (9-5) def. Mexico , 67-53 yesterday.
|10. Whitfield (7-7) def. Lift for Life JV , 79-42 Monday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.