Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/16
1. Belleville East (9-0) def. Alton (1-7), 66-31 yesterday.
2. Chaminade (1-1) lost to CBC (5-1), 65-58 yesterday.
3. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (4-5), 81-52 yesterday.
4. CBC (5-1) def. Chaminade (1-1), 65-58 yesterday.
5. Collinsville (7-3) lost to O'Fallon (8-2), 53-50 yesterday.
6. O'Fallon (8-2) def. Collinsville (7-3), 53-50 yesterday.
7. Troy Buchanan (4-2) def. Whitfield (4-4), 72-67 yesterday.
8. De Smet (5-1) def. SLUH (4-5), 61-59 yesterday.
9. Francis Howell (4-3) lost to Eureka (4-3), 41-40 yesterday.
10. Ladue (5-2) def. Clayton (4-3), 74-38 yesterday.

Small school schools - 12/16
1. Vashon (2-4) lost to Stepinac (N.Y.) , 52-44 yesterday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) vs. New Madrid County Central at Mizzou Arena, Saturday.
3. Breese Central (8-0) vs. Altamont at Greenville, 7 p.m Saturday.
4. MICDS (5-1) vs. Jennings (1-3) , 1:30 p.m Saturday.
5. Lift For Life (4-2) was idle.
6. Columbia (8-1) def. Monmouth-Roseville , 62-31 yesterday.
7. John Burroughs (4-3) was idle.
8. Borgia (10-0) def. Duchesne (2-3), 65-48 yesterday.
9. Whitfield (4-4) lost to Troy Buchanan (4-2), 72-67 yesterday.
10. St. Mary's (2-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

