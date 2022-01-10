 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 1/9
1. CBC (8-4) def. Chicago Kenwood , 73-69 Saturday.
2. Webster Groves (11-1) was idle.
3. East St. Louis (13-3) vs. Memphis East at Bartlett, Tenn., 5:30 p.m Saturday.
4. SLUH (9-2) was idle.
5. Chaminade (7-3) vs. De Smet (8-3) , 6 p.m Monday.
6. De Smet (8-3) at Chaminade (7-3) , 6 p.m Monday.
7. O'Fallon (15-3) at Metro-East Lutheran (8-7) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
8. Parkway West (12-1) was idle.
9. Pattonville (7-7) vs. Blue Knights at Washington, 4 p.m Monday.
10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 1/9
1. Vashon (12-1) vs. Soldan (8-2) , 6 p.m Monday.
2. Cardinal Ritter (8-8) def. Belleville East (11-5), 54-47 Saturday.
3. Westminster (11-1) vs. Francis Howell North (1-10) at Lindbergh, 8 p.m Monday.
4. Confluence (8-4) was idle.
5. MICDS (9-1) was idle.
6. Whitfield (10-3) was idle.
7. University City (7-6) was idle.
8. Lift For Life (11-3) was idle.
9. John Burroughs (9-2) was idle.
10. Madison, Illinois (10-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

