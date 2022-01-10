|Large school schools - 1/9
|1. CBC (8-4) def. Chicago Kenwood , 73-69 Saturday.
|2. Webster Groves (11-1) was idle.
|3. East St. Louis (13-3) vs. Memphis East at Bartlett, Tenn., 5:30 p.m Saturday.
|4. SLUH (9-2) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (7-3) vs. De Smet (8-3) , 6 p.m Monday.
|6. De Smet (8-3) at Chaminade (7-3) , 6 p.m Monday.
|7. O'Fallon (15-3) at Metro-East Lutheran (8-7) , 7:30 p.m Monday.
|8. Parkway West (12-1) was idle.
|9. Pattonville (7-7) vs. Blue Knights at Washington, 4 p.m Monday.
|10. Troy Buchanan (10-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 1/9
|1. Vashon (12-1) vs. Soldan (8-2) , 6 p.m Monday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (8-8) def. Belleville East (11-5), 54-47 Saturday.
|3. Westminster (11-1) vs. Francis Howell North (1-10) at Lindbergh, 8 p.m Monday.
|4. Confluence (8-4) was idle.
|5. MICDS (9-1) was idle.
|6. Whitfield (10-3) was idle.
|7. University City (7-6) was idle.
|8. Lift For Life (11-3) was idle.
|9. John Burroughs (9-2) was idle.
|10. Madison, Illinois (10-4) was idle.