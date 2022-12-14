 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/13
1. East St. Louis (6-1) was idle.
2. Belleville East (8-0) def. Mater Dei (3-2), 64-46 yesterday.
3. Chaminade (1-0) was idle.
4. CBC (4-1) was idle.
5. Webster Groves (1-4) lost to Quincy , 56-46 yesterday.
6. Troy Buchanan (3-2) was idle.
7. Ladue (4-2) def. Lutheran St. Charles (4-5), 60-54 yesterday.
8. O'Fallon (7-2) def. Mascoutah (8-2), 54-46 yesterday.
9. De Smet (4-1) was idle.
10. Parkway West (4-1) lost to Francis Howell (4-2), 51-40 yesterday.

Small school schools - 12/13
1. Vashon (2-3) was idle.
2. Cardinal Ritter (4-3) def. Whitfield (4-3), 72-59 yesterday.
3. Breese Central (8-0) def. Civic Memorial (3-5), 70-65 yesterday.
4. MICDS (4-1) at St. Mary's (2-2) , 7 p.m Wednesday.
5. Lift For Life (3-2) vs. Hazelwood West (2-4) , 6:30 p.m yesterday.
6. Columbia (7-1) def. Steeleville , 64-29 yesterday.
7. Mater Dei (3-2) lost to Belleville East (8-0), 64-46 yesterday.
8. John Burroughs (4-3) was idle.
9. Borgia (9-0) def. Owensville (2-7), 65-29 Monday.
10. St. Mary's (2-2) vs. MICDS (4-1) , 7 p.m Wednesday.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

Boys basketball area rankings

