|Large school schools - 12/29
|1. Belleville East (12-1) lost to Decatur MacArthur , 71-65 yesterday.
|2. Chaminade (4-1) was idle.
|3. East St. Louis (8-1) was idle.
|4. CBC (9-4) def. Mater Dei (6-6), 72-41 yesterday.
|5. Collinsville (10-5) def. Collierville, Tenn. , 63-47 yesterday.
|6. O'Fallon (10-4) lost to Lincoln , 45-22 yesterday.
|7. Troy Buchanan (7-3) def. Marquette (6-4), 56-34 yesterday.
|8. De Smet (7-2) lost to Lafayette (4-6), 54-49 yesterday.
|9. Francis Howell (6-4) lost to MICDS (9-2), 40-39 yesterday.
|10. Ladue (7-3) lost to Kirkwood (7-0), 64-59 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 12/29
|1. Vashon (5-5) at Western , 4 p.m Friday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (7-3) def. Belleville West (5-6), 62-52 yesterday.
|3. Breese Central (13-1) lost to Briarcrest Christian, Tenn. , 52-33 yesterday.
|4. MICDS (9-2) def. Francis Howell (6-4), 40-39 yesterday.
|5. Lift For Life (5-4) def. Jennings (3-6), 59-50 yesterday.
|6. Columbia (13-2) def. Freeburg (9-5), 60-55 yesterday.
|7. John Burroughs (7-4) lost to Hazelwood Central (6-3), 55-50 yesterday.
|8. Borgia (11-0) was idle.
|9. Whitfield (6-5) def. St. Charles (10-2), 54-46 yesterday.
|10. St. Mary's (4-7) lost to Parkway South (9-3), 85-80 yesterday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.