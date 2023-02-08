|Large school schools - 2/7
|1. East St. Louis (18-6) def. Belleville West (12-14), 80-56 yesterday.
|2. Belleville East (23-4) at Alton (5-20) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|3. Kirkwood (19-0) vs. McCluer (3-19) , 6 p.m yesterday.
|4. Chaminade (15-8) def. SLUH (13-8), 56-52 yesterday.
|5. O'Fallon (19-7) lost to Collinsville (19-9), 58-51 yesterday.
|6. Troy Buchanan (17-4) def. Francis Howell Central (1-18), 75-33 yesterday.
|7. De Smet (15-5) at Granite City (14-13) , 7:30 p.m Wednesday.
|8. SLUH (13-8) lost to Chaminade (15-8), 56-52 yesterday.
|9. Triad (22-6) was idle.
|10. Ladue (17-5) lost to Lindbergh (12-9), 73-66 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 2/7
|1. Vashon (13-7) def. Miller Career (12-8), 81-60 Monday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (18-3) was idle.
|3. Columbia (25-3) lost to Breese Central (23-4), 50-39 yesterday.
|4. Breese Central (23-4) def. Columbia (25-3), 50-39 yesterday.
|5. John Burroughs (16-6) def. DuBourg (2-16), 77-30 yesterday.
|6. MICDS (16-6) def. Mater Dei (13-14), 65-62 yesterday.
|7. Miller Career (12-8) lost to Vashon (13-7), 81-60 Monday.
|8. Borgia (20-3) def. Windsor (Imperial) (15-6), 52-42 yesterday.
|9. Westminster (14-7) def. Priory (10-13), 38-35 yesterday.
|10. St. Charles (17-3) vs. Winfield (8-14) , 6:30 p.m Wednesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.