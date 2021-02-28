|Large school schools - 2/27
|1. Chaminade (17-1) was idle.
|2. CBC (13-4) was idle.
|3. De Smet (12-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (20-1) was idle.
|5. Webster Groves (15-5) lost to Vashon (9-1), 66-43 Friday.
|6. Fort Zumwalt North (23-2) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (7-11), 70-45 Friday.
|7. Eureka (17-6) was idle.
|8. Kirkwood (18-6) lost to Ladue (13-8), 58-48 yesterday.
|9. Francis Howell (18-4) was idle.
|10. Belleville East (8-0) def. Edwardsville (7-2), 39-38 yesterday.
|Small school schools - 2/27
|1. Vashon (9-1) vs. Fatima , 3:30 p.m yesterday.
|2. University City (15-3) was idle.
|3. Cardinal Ritter (14-5) was idle.
|4. MICDS (19-3) was idle.
|5. Westminster (18-5) was idle.
|6. Confluence (13-6) was idle.
|7. O'Fallon Christian (19-5) def. Trinity (2-19), 75-61 Friday.
|8. St. Dominic (19-5) was idle.
|9. Priory (18-6) was idle.
|10. Miller Career (8-5) def. St. Mary's (2-6), 54-41 Friday.