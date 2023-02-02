|Large school schools - 2/1
|1. East St. Louis (17-4) was idle.
|2. Belleville East (22-3) def. Cahokia (6-18), 96-79 Tuesday.
|3. Kirkwood (18-0) def. Pattonville (6-11), 61-35 Tuesday.
|4. Chaminade (14-6) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (17-6) was idle.
|6. Troy Buchanan (15-4) was idle.
|7. De Smet (13-5) def. Gateway Legacy Christian (10-3), 63-38 Tuesday.
|8. SLUH (12-6) was idle.
|9. Triad (21-6) def. SIUE Charter , 60-25 Tuesday.
|10. Ladue (15-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 2/1
|1. Vashon (11-7) was idle.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (16-3) def. DuBourg (2-13), 74-23 Tuesday.
|3. Columbia (24-2) def. Civic Memorial (11-14), 73-49 Tuesday.
|4. Breese Central (22-3) was idle.
|5. John Burroughs (14-6) def. McCluer (3-18), 68-55 Tuesday.
|6. MICDS (14-6) was idle.
|7. Miller Career (10-7) was idle.
|8. Borgia (18-3) was idle.
|9. Westminster (12-7) lost to Whitfield (10-9), 57-50 Tuesday.
|10. St. Charles (16-3) def. North Point (6-15), 75-27 Tuesday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.