|Large school schools - 2/11
|1. Belleville East (24-5) lost to O'Fallon (20-7), 65-51 Friday.
|2. East St. Louis (19-7) lost to Vashon (14-7), 63-48 yesterday.
|3. Kirkwood (20-0) was idle.
|4. Troy Buchanan (18-4) def. Timberland (13-9), 58-45 Friday.
|5. Chaminade (16-8) def. Vianney (11-12), 52-36 Friday.
|6. De Smet (17-5) def. CBC (13-10), 68-66 Friday.
|7. Collinsville (19-10) vs. Miller Career (13-8) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|8. SLUH (13-8) at Soldan (10-10) , 6 p.m Friday.
|9. Triad (24-6) def. Effingham St. Anthony , 61-39 yesterday.
|10. O'Fallon (20-7) def. Belleville East (24-5), 65-51 Friday.
|Small school schools - 2/11
|1. Vashon (14-7) def. East St. Louis (19-7), 63-48 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (18-3) was idle.
|3. Breese Central (24-4) def. Freeburg (20-10), 57-54 Friday.
|4. Columbia (26-3) def. Roxana (10-19), 70-42 Friday.
|5. John Burroughs (17-6) def. Principia (18-5), 58-47 Friday.
|6. MICDS (17-6) def. Lutheran South (5-16), 54-51 Friday.
|7. Miller Career (13-8) at Collinsville (19-10) , 7:30 p.m yesterday.
|8. Borgia (20-3) was idle.
|9. Westminster (15-7) def. Lutheran North (14-9), 56-25 Friday.
|10. St. Charles (18-4) lost to Orchard Farm (15-7), 57-44 Friday.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.