|Large school schools - 2/6
|1. East St. Louis (17-6) at Belleville West (12-13) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|2. Belleville East (23-4) at Alton (5-20) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|3. Kirkwood (19-0) vs. McCluer (3-19) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|4. Chaminade (14-8) at SLUH (13-7) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|5. O'Fallon (19-6) at Collinsville (18-9) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|6. Troy Buchanan (16-4) vs. Francis Howell Central (1-17) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|7. De Smet (15-5) def. Helias , 45-37 yesterday.
|8. SLUH (13-7) vs. Chaminade (14-8) , 6 p.m Tuesday.
|9. Triad (22-6) was idle.
|10. Ladue (17-4) def. Mehlville (10-10), 58-51 yesterday.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 2/6
|1. Vashon (13-7) def. Miller Career (12-8), 81-60 yesterday.
|2. Cardinal Ritter (18-3) was idle.
|3. Columbia (25-2) vs. Breese Central (22-4) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|4. Breese Central (22-4) at Columbia (25-2) , 7:30 p.m Tuesday.
|5. John Burroughs (15-6) vs. DuBourg (2-15) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|6. MICDS (15-6) at Mater Dei (13-13) , 6:30 p.m Tuesday.
|7. Miller Career (12-8) lost to Vashon (13-7), 81-60 yesterday.
|8. Borgia (19-3) vs. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|9. Westminster (13-7) at Priory (10-12) , 7 p.m Tuesday.
|10. St. Charles (17-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.